The Word 'Tapas' Originally Had Nothing To Do With Specific Foods

As is often the case in the history of language, a word can begin its life with one definition and, over the course of decades or even centuries, go on to pick up many more. Such is the case with the word "tapas." While we all know tapas as the Spanish tradition of serving small plates of delicious food alongside drinks, the original meaning of the word meant something completely different.

Far from referring to specific types of food, the original definition of tapas was much more singular and practical. In Spanish, the word tapa is a derivative of the verb tapar, which means "to cover." Therefore, the literal translation of tapa is "lid". So, it is in keeping with the actual definition of the word that tapas makes its introduction to food.

You see, tapas became regular bar vernacular by food being used as a physical lid for drinks. It is generally believed that tapas were originally pieces of bread or sandwiches that bartenders placed on top of a drink as a way of preventing flies or other airborne particulates from getting into the liquid. It's as practical use as any for a slice of bread. So, how on earth did it go from protection from insects to the flights of food we all know today?