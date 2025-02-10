Specialty Coffee Must Pass These Standards To Earn Its Title
Ah, the intoxicating aroma of freshly brewed coffee that greets you at your favorite coffee shop. Not to knock the joy found in a cup of Dunkin' java, specialty coffee beans — and the coffee brewed from them — are called "specialty" for a reason. The beans have been rigorously tested and graded by a licensed "Q grader," using the international standards and practices set by the Coffee Quality Institute and the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) in 2017. Akin to a master sommelier, a Q grader uses his or her sensory perceptions to assess whether coffee beans meet the SCA's standards for labeling them as specialty. Using a method in the coffee industry called "cupping," the Q grader tastes, sniffs, and examines the hand-picked mature beans for defects, among other tests, such as balance and acidity.
The testing process comprises steeping the ground coffee for four minutes, breaking away the crust that forms at the top, then tasting the coffee in slurps, which jet-streams the coffee's aroma to the Q grader's nose. He or she scores each test, the points of which are tallied, and beans rated 80 points and above are deemed to be specialty. Coffee beans rated 90 and above are considered to be the creme de la creme and account for less than one-percent of specialty coffee worldwide. Less than 80 points are considered to be "commodity coffee" that are sold as supermarket coffee, coffee blends, and instant coffee. Another important factor in a specialty coffee's grading is where and how it's grown.
It matters where specialty coffee is grown
The International Coffee Organization (ICO) released a report in 2024 with data showing that exports of coffee from the 50-plus coffee regions in the world hadn't increased as much as it had in previous years. Climate change may be the culprit for the decrease, particularly in Vietnam where drought conditions have been severe. Most of the 12.5 million coffee farms produce on five hectares (roughly 12 acres) of land, which by 2050, could be depleted by nearly half due to environmental conditions. These small farms are vital to the specialty-coffee industry, since the SCA expects that the coffee growers have been farming the highest-quality coffee beans for generations.
A coffee's taste and aroma is dependent on the farm's elevation, weather conditions, and soil composition. Single-origin coffee beans are grown in a single farm or region that is known for a particular flavor profile. Much like where wine is produced, the concept of terroir matters for coffee as well. For example, in Mexico, coffee is grown in cooler altitudes, which slows down the coffee bean's growth and allows its flavors to concentrate. In Guatemala, volcanic soil affects coffee's flavor, and in East Africa, the mountainous landscapes produce full-bodied coffee.
An excellent specialty coffee isn't produced just by the farms, however. The SCA gives equal importance to coffee roasters, who are closely monitored to ensure the best product, and to baristas, who, when SCA-certified, know everything there is to know about coffee and how to brew the very best cup.