Specialty Coffee Must Pass These Standards To Earn Its Title

Ah, the intoxicating aroma of freshly brewed coffee that greets you at your favorite coffee shop. Not to knock the joy found in a cup of Dunkin' java, specialty coffee beans — and the coffee brewed from them — are called "specialty" for a reason. The beans have been rigorously tested and graded by a licensed "Q grader," using the international standards and practices set by the Coffee Quality Institute and the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) in 2017. Akin to a master sommelier, a Q grader uses his or her sensory perceptions to assess whether coffee beans meet the SCA's standards for labeling them as specialty. Using a method in the coffee industry called "cupping," the Q grader tastes, sniffs, and examines the hand-picked mature beans for defects, among other tests, such as balance and acidity.

The testing process comprises steeping the ground coffee for four minutes, breaking away the crust that forms at the top, then tasting the coffee in slurps, which jet-streams the coffee's aroma to the Q grader's nose. He or she scores each test, the points of which are tallied, and beans rated 80 points and above are deemed to be specialty. Coffee beans rated 90 and above are considered to be the creme de la creme and account for less than one-percent of specialty coffee worldwide. Less than 80 points are considered to be "commodity coffee" that are sold as supermarket coffee, coffee blends, and instant coffee. Another important factor in a specialty coffee's grading is where and how it's grown.

