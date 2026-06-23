14 Of The Unhealthiest Cereals On Grocery Shelves

When you're a kid, going to the cereal aisle and picking out a product or two is like winning a golden ticket to Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. The abundance is hard to compute, and the colors, flavors, and logos are overwhelming in the best way. But for anyone reading the back of those boxes, shopping for cereal is a very different experience. "Ultra-processed foods, which are what most cereals would be considered, have more and more evidence that links them to increased cardiovascular disease mortality, type 2 diabetes, obesity, depression, anxiety, and all-cause mortality," said Kalyn True, RDN, CSOWM, LD, NSCA-CPT, an Outpatient Dietitian at Memorial Hermann Health System. No matter how delicious they taste and how convincing their marketing, many cereals are hurting rather than helping our health.

Not all cereals are created equal, though. While some could genuinely be categorized as nutritious, others are full of ingredients that set off alarm bells for nutrition professionals. To get a better sense of which products to avoid, we spoke with three experts — True, Lindsay Malone, MS, RD, LD, an Instructor and Clinical Dietitian at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and Michael Sandoz, MS, RD, LDN, CDCES EJGH, an Outpatient and Wellness Center Dietitian. The main takeaway is that added sugar is the main ingredient to look out for. Luckily, there are plenty of delicious no-sugar-added cereals out there to pick instead.