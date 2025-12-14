The No-Sugar-Added Cereal We'll Purchase Over And Over Again
There's no doubt that we are living in a renaissance of health-conscious alternatives to your favorite breakfast items. Frozen waffles can come packed with protein, there's no shortage of no or low-sugar yogurt options, and even the sweetest, most artificial of the breakfast foods — boxed cereal — now comes in all those sweet, nostalgic flavors you love without the ridiculous amounts of sugar.
But not all are created equally. Tasting Table's reviewer ranked eight no-sugar-added cereals from worst to best, and one stood out among the rest. Magic Spoon's Fruity Protein Cereal doesn't just come in a cool, colorful box. It's also the best no-sugar-added cereal our taster tried. The cereal, which is sweetened with monk fruit and allullose — increasingly popular sugar substitutes — didn't leave a "medicinal aftertaste," unlike some of the other cereals on the list.
"This cereal is delightfully fruity and perfectly sweet, not cloyingly sugary or fake-tasting," they wrote. And in addition to being colored with natural ingredients like turmeric and vegetable juice, it's "keto-friendly, gluten-free, and grain-free, making it suitable for a wide variety of dietary needs/desires." Tasting Table's reviewer continued, "Not only will I grab handfuls directly from the box, I plan to fill little baggies with the cereal so I have a healthy, flavor-packed snack for road trips and long flights." But that's not where the possibilities end for these delicious loops.
Transform Magic Spoon Fruity Protein cereal into delicious treats
Not only does the Magic Spoon Fruity Protein Cereal have some serious fans across the internet, but they also get creative with irresistible recipes. "It's ... delicious and the cocoa and fruity flavors taste exactly like Cocoa Puffs and Froot Loops to me," one Reddit user wrote. "The Froot Loops version was amazing," another Redditor concurred. "Tasted just like the real thing."
One TikTok user combines the Magic Spoon Fruity cereal and the Birthday Cake flavor with marshmallows and butter for an ooey-gooey cereal treat. You can also mix the cereal with yogurt and protein powder and stick it in your freezer for a healthy breakfast bark. Or make a colorful, springtime snack mix using the cereal along with your favorite freeze-dried fruit, yogurt-covered raisins, and anything else your heart desires. Magic Spoon itself recommends a Fruity blizzard: Blend the cereal with vanilla ice cream, milk, and strawberries for a delicious milkshake, then layer the milkshake with more Fruity cereal. A high-protein dessert parfait that tastes like your childhood? What else could you want?