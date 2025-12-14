The No-Sugar-Added Cereal We'll Purchase Over And Over Again

There's no doubt that we are living in a renaissance of health-conscious alternatives to your favorite breakfast items. Frozen waffles can come packed with protein, there's no shortage of no or low-sugar yogurt options, and even the sweetest, most artificial of the breakfast foods — boxed cereal — now comes in all those sweet, nostalgic flavors you love without the ridiculous amounts of sugar.

But not all are created equally. Tasting Table's reviewer ranked eight no-sugar-added cereals from worst to best, and one stood out among the rest. Magic Spoon's Fruity Protein Cereal doesn't just come in a cool, colorful box. It's also the best no-sugar-added cereal our taster tried. The cereal, which is sweetened with monk fruit and allullose — increasingly popular sugar substitutes — didn't leave a "medicinal aftertaste," unlike some of the other cereals on the list.

"This cereal is delightfully fruity and perfectly sweet, not cloyingly sugary or fake-tasting," they wrote. And in addition to being colored with natural ingredients like turmeric and vegetable juice, it's "keto-friendly, gluten-free, and grain-free, making it suitable for a wide variety of dietary needs/desires." Tasting Table's reviewer continued, "Not only will I grab handfuls directly from the box, I plan to fill little baggies with the cereal so I have a healthy, flavor-packed snack for road trips and long flights." But that's not where the possibilities end for these delicious loops.