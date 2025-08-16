Frozen Shrimp Are Actually Fresher Than You Think. Here's Why

The modern world has produced so many conveniences that we take for granted, or even unfairly malign, and frozen shrimp is one of them. Quick to cook, delicious, and healthy, shrimp is maybe the single most versatile kind of seafood you can buy. Perfect with pasta, tasty turned into shrimp cocktail, and scrumptious served over a salad, shrimp have become essential staples for weeknight dinners. But this isn't quite what nature intended. Shrimp are extremely perishable, meaning that prior to the rise of frozen shrimp, they were not easy to get a hold of outside of coastal regions. But that freezing process is nothing to be afraid of. In fact frozen shrimp are almost universally better quality than "fresh" shrimp.

The main reason is because most fresh shrimp at a supermarket isn't really fresh at all. Because shrimp are so perishable most supermarkets simply can't afford the waste of storing truly fresh shrimp, so the ready-to-cook shrimp you buy at the seafood counter have mostly been previously frozen then thawed. While they may seem fresher, this facsimile of fresh shrimp is actually a pretty terrible idea. As soon as they are unfrozen, shrimp start to degrade again, often going bad within 24 hours. If you buy frozen shrimp however, you can control when you defrost them and have them ready to cook within hours, preserving their quality and flavor. And the quality of frozen shrimp brands in supermarkets is further improved by how they are produced.