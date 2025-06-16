The Reason Mixed Nuts Are Always So Expensive

One can argue that nuts are nature's most perfect snack. They are loaded with protein, good fats, vitamins, and minerals, contributing to the development of stronger bones, lowering blood sugar levels, and reducing the risk of cancer and diabetes, among other benefits. Studies show that eating an ounce of nuts every day lowers the risk for cardiovascular disease, not to mention how delicious and versatile they are, either in myriad recipes or right out of your hand. If you buy nuts regularly, you may have noticed that mixed nuts are generally more expensive than a single type of nut, but have you ever wondered why?

"Think of mixed nuts like a VIP party — you've got the big names like buttery cashews, crunchy almonds, and maybe even a few diva pistachio and hazelnuts thrown in," according to David Braverman, Flavor Innovator and Product Development from Nuts.com, who talked to Tasting Table about this very issue. "Each of those nuts has its own cost, its own seasonality, and its own quirks. When you put them all together in one bag, you're not just buying ingredients — you're buying a carefully curated blend that's been selected, balanced, and packaged to give you the perfect handful every time. That attention to detail contributes to price, but trust me — it's worth it."

Although most of the exotic types of nuts are not found in a traditional mixed nut bag, some of the common ones still command a higher price because of the way in which they must be harvested. For instance, cashews are incredibly labor-intensive and sometimes downright dangerous to process when companies don't follow ethical, fair trade guidelines and rules. Macadamias are also labor-intensive, and their price increases because the supply is lower than the high demand.