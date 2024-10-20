The Cheap Snack You Should Throw On The Grill At Your Next BBQ
If you're familiar with using a grill, you know that barbecuing stems far past burgers, hot dogs, and steaks. There's a whole world of possibility out there when it comes to sides and snacks that you can make on the grill, and we're here for all of it. From grilling corn on the cob to summery zucchini, there are plenty of ways to add veggies to your barbecue plate. But beyond veggies, what, exactly, can your grill do? Well, if you have a grill with a smoker, you're in luck. A smoker grill utilizes low temperatures and longer cooking times which allows the food — usually larger cuts of meat or fish — to get extra tender and evenly cooked. One of our favorite things to throw into the smoker grill isn't pork shoulder or prime rib, but nuts. Throw a batch or two of your favorite seasoned nuts into the grill smoker and be prepared for a rich, smokey flavor that will leave you wanting to make them each time you barbecue.
To make smoked nuts, add a few pieces of smoke wood, like hickory or pecan, to your grill and fire it up to 225 degrees Fahrenheit. Add your prepared and seasoned nuts to a 9x13-inch pan, and place it in the smoker for up to an hour and a half. After about an hour, taste test them to see if they're at your desired level of doneness. Just be aware that the nuts will crisp up a bit once they leave the smoker, so focus on taste when you try them. When they're done, remove them from the smoker, and let them cool completely before eating them.
Best seasonings for smoked nuts
Before adding nuts to your smoker, you'll want to prep them to ensure that their flavor will be to your liking. The flavors you choose will depend on which types of nuts you're planning to smoke, but you can really use whatever you have in your pantry. We especially like cashews, peanuts, macadamia nuts, and walnuts. Whichever nut you choose, be sure that they are completely raw, unroasted, and unsalted so they retain the smokiness.
To season, first decide between a sweeter nut or a more savory, herby one. If you go for sweet ones, try adding maple syrup, cinnamon sugar, and a bit of salt before adding them to the pan. On the other hand, if savory nuts are more your thing, the world is your oyster in terms of herbs and seasoning blend possibilities. For smoother-textured nuts, like cashews or peanuts, garlic powder and a seasoned salt will provide just the perfect simple flavor. And if you're going for a mix of more heavily textured nuts, like walnuts or almonds, go for the dried Italian herbs, like rosemary and thyme, to further the crispy texture. Just make sure you drizzle some extra-virgin olive oil over them first so that the herbs stick to the nuts. If you're creative with your seasonings, there's no doubt you won't find a blend to your liking.