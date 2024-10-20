The Cheap Snack You Should Throw On The Grill At Your Next BBQ

If you're familiar with using a grill, you know that barbecuing stems far past burgers, hot dogs, and steaks. There's a whole world of possibility out there when it comes to sides and snacks that you can make on the grill, and we're here for all of it. From grilling corn on the cob to summery zucchini, there are plenty of ways to add veggies to your barbecue plate. But beyond veggies, what, exactly, can your grill do? Well, if you have a grill with a smoker, you're in luck. A smoker grill utilizes low temperatures and longer cooking times which allows the food — usually larger cuts of meat or fish — to get extra tender and evenly cooked. One of our favorite things to throw into the smoker grill isn't pork shoulder or prime rib, but nuts. Throw a batch or two of your favorite seasoned nuts into the grill smoker and be prepared for a rich, smokey flavor that will leave you wanting to make them each time you barbecue.

To make smoked nuts, add a few pieces of smoke wood, like hickory or pecan, to your grill and fire it up to 225 degrees Fahrenheit. Add your prepared and seasoned nuts to a 9x13-inch pan, and place it in the smoker for up to an hour and a half. After about an hour, taste test them to see if they're at your desired level of doneness. Just be aware that the nuts will crisp up a bit once they leave the smoker, so focus on taste when you try them. When they're done, remove them from the smoker, and let them cool completely before eating them.