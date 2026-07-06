7 Fast Food Chains From The '90s We Hope Can Make A Revival

The 1990s was a different time full of optimism, big ideas, and bright colors — most of them were teal. The decade might be gone, but it hasn't been entirely forgotten. There are still a handful of '90s-era cooking shows that are absolutely worth the watch for some wonderfully comforting nostalgia, and you can do a little online shopping for some 1990s snacks that are still on the market. Sure, it's not the same as rollerblading down to the corner store and stocking up for a Friday night movie marathon with your VHS rentals, but at least you can close your eyes and imagine.

The food landscape of the '90s was delightfully weird. Themed restaurants were all the rage, and that's a trend we would love to see return. There are also a handful of fast food chains that saw wild popularity across the decade but faded into obscurity. Those of us who lived through this wonderful, wacky decade can say, "That's a bummer."

There are some fast food items that menus from the '90s that were better off going the way of the dodo, but broadly speaking they're the exception. So, let's talk about the chains we would love to see make a resurgence. (To be clear, these aren't necessarily chains that were founded in the '90s, they were simply ultra-popular in that era, and we'd love to see them return.) We're rooting for them.