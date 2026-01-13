The Seafood Chain That Doesn't Deserve All The Hate, According To Customers
Seafood chains abound, but not all of them are worth patronizing. Long John Silver's once rose to the top of cheap eats for seafood, reaching over 1,000 locations in the 1980s. But rapid expansion, evolving consumer tastes, ownership changes, and fierce competition ultimately forced Long John Silver's to close over half of its locations nationwide. The once beloved chain has received plenty of negative press over the past few decades from health officials, but customers on Reddit reckon it doesn't deserve all the hate. While Long John Silver's came in second to last in Tasting Table's ranking of 19 seafood chains from worst to best, a lengthy and well-populated Reddit thread enthusiastically opposes our opinion.
As one user wrote, "Honestly never understood all the Long John Silvers hate. Every time I've personally eaten there the fish was hot, crispy, and flavorful." The originator of the thread posted a photo of a fish meal with fries and hush puppies alongside the text: "3 piece fish meal. Tastes like 1989. And that's a good thing." Since Long John Silver's had its heyday back then, this comment implies that the chain hasn't lost its magic.
In fact, many customers remarked on how the menu hasn't changed much in decades and that certain fan-favorite items remain as tasty and consistent as ever, while it's also good value for money. Customers lauded Long John Silver's strong side dish game, unlike our least favorite seafood chain, Captain D's, which totally flops in that department. To that effect, one customer wrote, "I much prefer Long John's over Captain Ds."
What are customers' favorite orders at Long John Silver's?
Not only do Long John Silver's fans want the hate to stop, but they also have plenty of go-to menu items to convert the naysayers. One Redditor enthused, "I think their chicken tenders are the best in the fast food game." Many customers seconded this opinion, theorizing that the utterly crispy and light exterior is from using fish batter instead of a dry dredging like most competitors. We agree that Long John Silver's fried chicken is worth ringing the bell for. Since the tenders are such a hit, it comes as no surprise that one of the most popular meals among longtime fans is the fish and chicken platter.
Favorite side dishes, meanwhile, include the coleslaw, french fries, and hush puppies — indeed, Long John Silver's is one of the few fast food restaurants that actually offer hush puppies. Fried clams and shrimp are also massive fan favorites. Long John Silver's offers many different types of seafood, from its flaky fried Alaskan pollock and North Pacific cod to salmon, clams, and lobster-stuffed crab cakes. The wide selection alone is commendable.
Plus, if you're a Lent observer, Long John Silver's fries all of its fish, chicken, and sides in 100% canola oil. While greasy fish and fried food earned Long John Silver's a bad rap in the 1990s, customers on Reddit reason that greasy fish and chips are half the appeal. As a once or twice a year indulgence, it's totally worth it.