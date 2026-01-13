The Seafood Chain That Doesn't Deserve All The Hate, According To Customers

Seafood chains abound, but not all of them are worth patronizing. Long John Silver's once rose to the top of cheap eats for seafood, reaching over 1,000 locations in the 1980s. But rapid expansion, evolving consumer tastes, ownership changes, and fierce competition ultimately forced Long John Silver's to close over half of its locations nationwide. The once beloved chain has received plenty of negative press over the past few decades from health officials, but customers on Reddit reckon it doesn't deserve all the hate. While Long John Silver's came in second to last in Tasting Table's ranking of 19 seafood chains from worst to best, a lengthy and well-populated Reddit thread enthusiastically opposes our opinion.

As one user wrote, "Honestly never understood all the Long John Silvers hate. Every time I've personally eaten there the fish was hot, crispy, and flavorful." The originator of the thread posted a photo of a fish meal with fries and hush puppies alongside the text: "3 piece fish meal. Tastes like 1989. And that's a good thing." Since Long John Silver's had its heyday back then, this comment implies that the chain hasn't lost its magic.

In fact, many customers remarked on how the menu hasn't changed much in decades and that certain fan-favorite items remain as tasty and consistent as ever, while it's also good value for money. Customers lauded Long John Silver's strong side dish game, unlike our least favorite seafood chain, Captain D's, which totally flops in that department. To that effect, one customer wrote, "I much prefer Long John's over Captain Ds."