Here's What Long John Silver's Fries Their Food In
Long John Silver's has been slinging fish and chips and broadening U.S. consumers' seafood convenience since it first opened its doors in 1969. But while "any press is good press" is a general consensus, Long John Silver's (LJS) took a hit in 2013 when the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), a nutrition and health policy watchdog group, named the brand's "Big Catch" the "worst restaurant meal in America." The organization's findings were based on the 33 grams of trans fat found in the combo. Even worse, CSPI executive director Michael F. Jacobson dubbed the meal "a heart attack on a hook." Because of that, one has to wonder, what does the seafood chain cook its food in?
After CSPI's declaration, LJS swapped out its partially hydrogenated oils that contained bedeviled trans fats for a 100% soybean oil that was free of trans fats entirely. But the oil scrutiny did not end there. In 2018, LJS announced via Facebook that it had moved to 100% canola oil after a Business Insider article suggested many fast food chains used beef tallow in their fryer oil.
This allegation specifically affected certain Catholics participating in Lent, who were abstaining from meat on Fridays. Although fish is not considered meat for Lent, beef tallow in the oil would have been an issue. "We want to reassure our Catholic customers that we respect your faith and the eating choices you make during Lent," former CEO James O'Reilly explained (via Seafood Source). "Long John Silver's uses only 100 percent pure canola oil in all U.S. restaurants because we care about your faithful choices."
Long John Silver's health focused expansions
From what we can tell, it appears that Long John Silver's still fries its food in 100% canola oil to this day. Little information is available in regard to fryer oil on the company's website, although nutrition information of their food products is listed. As of January 2025, GoDairyFree reports that LGS locations still hold to this 100% canola oil standard, no matter what types of fish you order at LJS. Since the oil controversy, the fast food chain has refocused on shrimp and grilled fish, which bolster LGS's modern efforts to remain relevant in the saturated sea of chain restaurants.
After the menu remodeling and the two major oil controversies, LGS was able to land on its feet. "Seafood is a recommended part of a balanced diet," explained former CEO Mike Kern back in 2014 (via Seafood Source). "And eliminating cooking oils with trans fat makes our fish an even better choice for our guests." Although Long John Silver's rise and decline is evident given that the 1,500 restaurants that sprung up in the '80s have been reduced to 485 as of 2025, the chain continues to expand. It launched its first international location in Indonesia, followed by additional LGS restaurants in Thailand and Malaysia. Long John Silver's sails on, despite being ranked near the bottom of our 19 Seafood Chain Restaurants. Take no offense, LJS lovers; just keep swimming.