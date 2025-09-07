Here's What Long John Silver's Fries Their Food In

Long John Silver's has been slinging fish and chips and broadening U.S. consumers' seafood convenience since it first opened its doors in 1969. But while "any press is good press" is a general consensus, Long John Silver's (LJS) took a hit in 2013 when the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), a nutrition and health policy watchdog group, named the brand's "Big Catch" the "worst restaurant meal in America." The organization's findings were based on the 33 grams of trans fat found in the combo. Even worse, CSPI executive director Michael F. Jacobson dubbed the meal "a heart attack on a hook." Because of that, one has to wonder, what does the seafood chain cook its food in?

After CSPI's declaration, LJS swapped out its partially hydrogenated oils that contained bedeviled trans fats for a 100% soybean oil that was free of trans fats entirely. But the oil scrutiny did not end there. In 2018, LJS announced via Facebook that it had moved to 100% canola oil after a Business Insider article suggested many fast food chains used beef tallow in their fryer oil.

This allegation specifically affected certain Catholics participating in Lent, who were abstaining from meat on Fridays. Although fish is not considered meat for Lent, beef tallow in the oil would have been an issue. "We want to reassure our Catholic customers that we respect your faith and the eating choices you make during Lent," former CEO James O'Reilly explained (via Seafood Source). "Long John Silver's uses only 100 percent pure canola oil in all U.S. restaurants because we care about your faithful choices."