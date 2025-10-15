Review: Long John Silver's Chicken — Is It Worth Ringing The Bell For?
When you think of fast food and seafood, one name tends to come to mind: Long John Silver's. Once a serious competitor in the fast food industry, in the last three years, the company has shut down more than 150 locations. But that hasn't stopped it from trying anything to keep the revenue flowing and the customers (hopefully) pouring into its numerous locations that have survived. The brand has tried everything, from collaborating with other well-known fast food chains like Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell, to adding new options to its menu.
While it's known for its various seafood options from hand battered shrimp and fish to crispy crab cakes and clams, the company has decided to add a new item to its menu, and believe it or not, it isn't seafood. It's chicken. Yes, Long John Silver's now has chicken tenders (also known as chicken planks) available for those patrons that aren't in the mood for fish but still want that classic Long John Silver's flavor. And since I'll never turn down a chicken tender, I ran right out to the nearest location to try them.
Price and availability
One of my favorite things about fast food isn't just the ease with which I can get it, it's also the price. A fast food value meal which typically includes an entrée, side, and a drink can easily be obtained for less than twenty dollars, and the same principle applies to Long John Silver's combination chicken plate. The meal which includes a drink, your choice of fries, coleslaw, or hushpuppies, and two chicken tenders is a steal at $10.89 plus tax. If that's too much food for you, you can get one tender for $3.49. That may seem steep for a single tender but these aren't those tiny nuggets from the Golden Arches. No, these are serious chicken strips and each is easily at least two inches long.
If you still have a hankering for the fish or shrimp that Long John Silver's has built its name on though, don't worry. There are combinations that include your choice of fish or shrimp with the chicken as well as all those extras for about the same price as the plain chicken plate.
Even though the strips are a brand new addition to the menu, you can get them at Long John Silver's locations. While the chicken planks are available at every location, the seafood chain has been testing other chicken dishes including spicy Nashville hot chicken and wraps with Long John Silver's signature Crumblies, savory sauces, and warm tortillas.
Taste Test
I love a good chicken strip. All that tender chicken slathered in a savory coating and then deep fried is the stuff county fair dreams are made of. While Long John Silver's chicken was super tender and juicy, it was the coating that I had issues with. See, I prefer my coating to be full of nooks and crannies with plenty of savory herbs and spices. But Long John Silver's coating, which uses the same recipe as its hand-battered fish coating, doesn't have any of that. Sure, the crust has a really great crunch. But that crunch unfortunately was the best thing about this plank's outer crust. It was significantly saltier than I would have liked, and each strip was so greasy I ended up using all my napkins wiping my hands between each bite.
Thankfully, the dipping sauces that came with my meal significantly improved my dining experience. While the ranch sauce tasted more like herbed mayonnaise, the barbecue sauce had the perfect amount of sweetness to balance out the saltiness of that crunchy coating. I even preferred Long John Silver's signature tartar sauce (which is more commonly paired with its battered fish) with its subtle tang to the classic ranch dressing.
Final Thoughts
If you love a juicy chicken tender, give Long John Silver's newest addition a taste. They definitely beat those popular fast food nuggets, and the combination platter is absolutely worth the money. While these good-sized tenders could've probably used a bit more time draining on a paper towel, dousing them in that tangy barbecue sauce helped, making them a delightful meal that filled me up.
That said, I definitely wouldn't go out of my way for these chicken planks. There are other brands out there that are undeniably better. But, if there's a Long John Silver's near you and you love its seafood options, by all means, grab a combination plate and dive in. However, if it's going to take you more than 15 minutes to get to a Long John Silver's, or if you're not a fan of fried fish, go elsewhere for your tenders. Trust me, you won't be missing out.