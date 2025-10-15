Review: Long John Silver's Chicken — Is It Worth Ringing The Bell For?

One of my favorite things about fast food isn't just the ease with which I can get it, it's also the price. A fast food value meal which typically includes an entrée, side, and a drink can easily be obtained for less than twenty dollars, and the same principle applies to Long John Silver's combination chicken plate. The meal which includes a drink, your choice of fries, coleslaw, or hushpuppies, and two chicken tenders is a steal at $10.89 plus tax. If that's too much food for you, you can get one tender for $3.49. That may seem steep for a single tender but these aren't those tiny nuggets from the Golden Arches. No, these are serious chicken strips and each is easily at least two inches long.

If you still have a hankering for the fish or shrimp that Long John Silver's has built its name on though, don't worry. There are combinations that include your choice of fish or shrimp with the chicken as well as all those extras for about the same price as the plain chicken plate.

Even though the strips are a brand new addition to the menu, you can get them at Long John Silver's locations. While the chicken planks are available at every location, the seafood chain has been testing other chicken dishes including spicy Nashville hot chicken and wraps with Long John Silver's signature Crumblies, savory sauces, and warm tortillas.