14 Once-Popular Restaurant Chains Down To Just A Single Location
You may occasionally find yourself reminiscing about how much better things used to be, including the food. Many restaurants tend to get that, and there have been times that chain restaurants have turned to nostalgic deals, commercials, and gimmicks to lure in customers. And while many chain restaurants are still hanging in there, like Pizza Hut and Red Lobster, a number of once-beloved chains only have a single remaining location (at the time of this writing).
We wanted to take a walk down memory lane, and talk about chains that once courted greatness. We'll tell you where to find them, what they once were, and what happened. But it's not all dismal, as one chain is poised to make a comeback in Hot 'n Now. Kids of the 1990s might remember the drive-thru-only chain, which had dwindled to a single location until new buyers decided it was time to breathe life into the old idea.
While it's unclear whether any of the chains in this article will get a new lease on life, perhaps something good will happen to one of them. Here are 14 once-popular chain restaurants with only a single location remaining.
Morrison's Cafeterias
There's something undeniably fun about cafeteria-style restaurants, where you get to see your options in real life before settling on what you're going to have. We can thank J.A. Morrison for spearheading the concept back in the early 20th century, and the combination of affordability, selection, and the promise of a meal that tasted homemade made Morrison's Cafeterias so successful that it grew to a chain of more than 150 locations. It continued to be wildly successful as a shopping mall chain into the 1970s and early 80s, but few things last forever. The fast-casual sector started to take customers away and today, there's only one location left of this once-mighty cafeteria chain.
That's in Mobile, Alabama — and it's the OG home of Morrison's. The good news for anyone who's looking to experience the old days is that it's still reported to be packed full of customers, and it's still highly recommended for breakfast. Some say that it's still the best restaurant in Mobile, especially when holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas roll around. The fried chicken is still outstanding, the home-cooked vibes thrive, and the sweet tea is a must alongside Southern staples like candied yams and black-eyed peas.
(251) 479-0535
3200 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36607
Lone Star Steakhouse
Lone Star Steakhouse could — at one time — compete with some of the biggest steakhouse chains around. Unfortunately for fans, there's only one of these steakhouses left, and it's a far-flung location: Guam. What happened? In a nutshell, Lone Star Steakhouses were everywhere in the 1990s — and restaurants were designed to be massive, Texas-sized things that were (like other chains) experimenting with offering mesquite-grilled steaks.
It was a huge hit, bringing in millions of dollars and passing 250 locations. Lone Star's owner started diversifying, but other new and exciting chains like The Cheesecake Factory and Outback Steakhouse started to draw business away from Lone Star. Announcements of mass closures started coming, and today, the Guam location is independently owned.
Reviews here are mixed. Some condemn the cold food and questionable steaks, and even those who say it's worth making a reservation warn you should go in assuming you'll get a dry steak.
(671) 646-6061
665 S Marine Corps Dr, Tamuning, Guam 96913, Mariana Islands
York Steakhouse
York Steakhouse was once found in shopping malls across the country but today, you'll have to head to Ohio to rediscover the magic. Those who have gone to this sole survivor for a little taste of the 1970s say this final location captures everything they remember about the chain, including the stellar chocolate cake, perfectly char-grilled burgers, and delicious rotisserie chicken.
The setup here remains the same. You walk in, choose from a wall-mounted menu, go through a cafeteria-style line to get your drinks and salad, then sit down to for the entrees to be delivered to you. Fun, right? This one's particularly cool because the last standing York Steakhouse is also the original location. It opened back in 1966, and over the course of the next decade, it grew to around 180 restaurants.
York Steakhouses became less and less profitable as shopping malls began their sad, slow descent into history and nostalgia, and this one almost didn't make it. When the owner retired in 2024, it went up for sale. Fortunately, it was bought by a new owner who promised to keep things pretty much the same, and some confirm the burgers, sirloin tips, and chicken are still delish.
facebook.com/p/York-Steak-House
(614) 272-6485
4220 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43228
Mister Donut
First, this one comes with a bit of a disclaimer. If you head to Japan, you'll find the Mister Donut franchise thriving. The first opened in Osaka Prefecture's Minoh back in 1971, and it's still there. It's still serving up delicious donuts and coffee, and if that sounds like a certain other, massive U.S. chain, there's a good reason for that. Mister Donut was founded by the brother-in-law of Dunkin's creator, and yes, there was apparently some family drama there.
Now, while Mister Donut once had a ton of locations across the U.S., the two rival donut companies were eventually acquired by the same parent company, which rebranded Mister Donut as Dunkin'. The Japanese section was sold off, and in 2004, a military vet named Caesar Blanco bought the only surviving Mister Donut stateside. He's still using the same recipes that made this place popular enough that it once had more than 500 locations, and the chocolate Long Johns are still to die for.
(618) 466-6327
2720 Grovelin St, Godfrey, IL 62035
Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken
Yogi Bear might not have the name recognition he once did. But back in the 1960s, he was a huge deal. He was front and center about bear education in U.S. national parks, had his own Jellystone parks, and spearheaded the development of cartoons for television. Known for stealing picnic baskets, he also became the mascot for a small, regional chicken chain called Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken. There were about 20 stores at its height before its stellar chicken recipe got the attention of Hardee's, which bought the franchise.
Then ... Hardee's really didn't do much of anything with it. Just two years after the 1968 purchase, all of Yogi Bear's namesake chicken spots were gone except one, and that one's still kicking. It's taking pride in putting out some seriously delicious, sweet fried chicken that's been decades in the making, and some make the pilgrimage from states away. It's the kind of fried chicken that sticks in your memory for years and when you return? It's just like you remember it. Hit the drive-thru, and make sure you opt for corn as a side.
(843) 332-7031
514 S 5th St, Hartsville, SC 29550
Druther's Restaurants
It sounds like one of those factoids that has to be fake, but yes, there really was a now-defunct chain of restaurants called Burger Queen. It is, of course, a long and complicated story, but Burger Queen became Druther's Restaurants back in the early 1980s, with a brand overhaul as well as a new name. There were 158 locations by 1985, and today, Druther's most recognizable investment is Dairy Queen. It's been that way since the 1990s: Many Druther's locations were turned into DQ, and there were a handful of survivors.
Franchisees had to make a choice, and there's only one that's chosen to remain Druther's and remain associated with the parent company. Steve McCarty's parents owned a Druther's in Kentucky, and he started working there when he was 15. Fast forward to 2026, and he's still helming this last remaining location. He's known for being front and center to welcome customers and share some history, while some say that if you're looking for the best biscuits and gravy around, look no further than Druther's. Those who remember the chain's heyday say that little has changed, and the nostalgia is real.
(270) 465-3870
101 N Columbia Ave, Campbellsville, KY 42718
Waylan's Ku-Ku Burger
Travel along Route 66, and you'll find a number of classic restaurants that are worth the stop. That includes Waylan's Ku-Ku Burger, but interestingly, there isn't a heck of a lot of information out there on this one-time chain. We do know that in the 1960s, there were somewhere around 200 of these bird-themed burger places around.
The last surviving one in Miami, Oklahoma was purchased in 1973, lovingly preserved, and remains known for serving some delicious cheeseburgers. Sometimes those cheeseburgers are being served to the descendents of the same families that kept him in business when all other Ku-Ku burgers went the way of the dodo, and yes, you'll need to plan on going through the drive-thru.
It's worth it, though, for fresh burgers, deliciously golden fries, and cherry limeaid. Don't skip the fried pickles, and the nostalgic, Route 66 vibe comes free with every meal.
(918) 542-1696
915 N Main St, Miami, OK 74354
Happy Chef
Happy Chef first opened its doors in 1963, and that original location is currently the last remaining one of what had once been a respectable and beloved regional chain. In its heyday, there were 65 restaurants — all known for amazing breakfasts, affordable meals, and a schedule that meant you could saunter in, pull up a chair, and expect to get a delicious meal no matter what time of the day it was.
It was initially founded by four brothers — one of whom got his kitchen experience while deployed on the Pacific Front during World War II — and that giant chef statue that still stands is a wonderful testament to what helped make these restaurants so eye-catching decades ago. Happy Chef is the kind of restaurant that families have been going to for a few generations, and it's fond memories of meeting future spouses, of celebrating birthdays and softball games.
It's still that kind of place at the original location. Competition from other breakfast-forward chains led to the slow demise of Happy Chef as a chain, and although the 24/7 service has also disappeared, it's still a well-loved spot. The pancakes are good enough to cross state lines for, the hash browns are potato near-perfection, and the coffee's good enough to be noteworthy, too.
(507) 388-2953
51646 US-169, Mankato, MN 56001
Henry's Hamburgers
It's wild to think that in some alternate universe, America's fast food landscape might look incredibly different. In one, there might be no McDonald's. Maybe Henry's Hamburgers rose to the top of the food chain instead; for a while, that could have been a possibility. News articles from the heyday called it an icon in the food world, and this 1950s-era hotspot had expanded to several hundred locations by the 1960s.
Interestingly, its growth paced itself right alongside Mickey D's. Burgers were 15 cents for one, or $1 for 10, and in spite of building a reputation for stellar burgers, Henry's began to close. It's not entirely clear what happened, and the only real details we were able to uncover was that it had something to do with company-wide changes made by Henry's parent, Bressler's Ice Cream.
That company changed hands in the 1980s, and today, the sole survivor of this nearly-forgotten burger chain is still serving customers in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Loyal customers say that it's better than McDonald's ever was, with tasty house-made shakes, and a Brown Bag Special that's the stuff of fond childhood memories.
(269) 926-6757
1832 M 139, Benton Harbor, MI 49022
Wiener King
The Wiener King story is a pretty fascinating one, and it started back in 1970. Burger joints were huge, but hot dog chains? Not so much, and that's the void that Ronald Howard stepped into when he opened Wiener King. It expanded really quickly — thanks in part to '70s-era viral marketing stunts — and its growth actually outpaced that of McDonald's.
But eight years and 174 locations into the venture, Wiener King declared bankruptcy, started closing (or rebranding), and only one lone holdout remains in 2026 in Mansfield, Ohio. It's in the hand of a second-generation owner at the time of this writing, but health, staffing, and cash flow issues mean that it's something of a struggle.
Business went from booming to not-so-much, and it even gave rise to rumors that the doors stayed open because it was a front for the mafia. Those who actually stop by, though, report finding it helmed by a super-friendly owner serving great slaw dogs, and an outstanding Philly cheesesteak.
facebook.com/p/Wiener-King-Restaurant
(419) 526-2488
118 Lexington Ave, Mansfield, OH 44907
Bickford's
Bickford's was once a large regional chain that boasted almost 70 restaurants during its heyday. That was in the 1990s, and by that time, it was already a 70-year-old mainstay. There were locations in New York City and up into Massachusetts, and it was such a part of the era's culture that it was name-dropped into works by Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg.
Time, of course, hasn't been kind to the chain. Between 1970 and 1980, 40 New York City restaurants closed. Fast forward a bit, and you you have found the three last survivors in Acton, Woburn, and Burlington, all in Massachusetts. Acton's closed in 2020, and Woburn closed — apparently suddenly — in 2024.
The Burlington location is still getting rave reviews for breakfast in particular, with customers calling out the potato pancakes, and the Big Apple Pancake as outstanding comfort food perfect for starting the day. The eggs Benedict are great, too, the music is right from the 80s, and so is the nostalgia.
(781) 272-2262
6 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803
Darryl's Wood Fire Grill
Some chains very much existed in a way that's wonderfully specific to a time and a place, and that includes Darryl's Wood Fire Grill. The first opened in 1971, and for the vibe? Think tiled and carpeted floors, a lot of brick, outdoor fire pits, wooden booths, and funky signage and decorations that were vintage even then. Nine states had locations, and over the years, 35 closed to leave a single survivor in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Fortunately, this one comes with some good news. The last location was bought by a longtime fan who invested a few million into overhauling and updating the restaurant while still keeping that fun and quirky feel, and it's been going strong since 2010. Customers love the themed tables, the street art, and an upstairs, prison-themed spot. (What can we say, the era of themed restaurants was a different time.) The food gets rave reviews, too, including prime rib, BBQ chicken, and ribeyes, while some customers recommend you don't skip the beef ribs.
(336) 294-1781
3300 West Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407
The Red Onion
The family-owned Red Onion has been around for a long time, and traces its recipes and roots back to Catalina Castillo and the food she used to make in the early 20th-century mining town of Las Gijas, Arizona. The first formal Red Onion opened its doors in 1949, and what followed was a long and semi-complicated history of a series of Red Onion restaurants. In the 1970s, some were sold and rebranded as Casa Maria, but one — opened in 1963 — remained in the family. Meanwhile, corporate ownership and competition from other Mexican chains got blamed for mass closures until it was only that one, family-owned spot remaining.
It's still in the same family, and boasts dishes inspired by those old family recipes. It's currently the kind of place customers go when they want to be shocked by the portion sizes, and the photos and decor pays homage to the restaurant's mid-20th century roots. Reservations are a must, as it remains a massively popular spot — one that definitely lives up to the hype. Customers have been singing the praises of the margaritas for years. Don't skip the chile relleno, either, and if you love cheese, you'll be right at home here.
(310) 377-5660
736 Bart Earle Way, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Casa Bonita
Casa Bonita bills itself as The Greatest Restaurant in the World, and honestly, that's a dubious claim at best. Even in its heyday, it was reviewed as a sprawling, super-fun complex that could hold hundreds of people, had waterfalls and gardens, and as for the food? It definitely had food as well, and that's the most that really got said about it.
While the 1990s were all about themed restaurants, this one opened in 1974. More were added, with social media posts sharing stories of locations in Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Tulsa, Fort Worth, and Denver. Today, it's the Lakewood and Denver-area one that's still open, and the story is appropriately strange. After a 2003 episode of "South Park" aired, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone set out to save the remaining locations. When the Lakewood spot re-opened in 2023, it was after a $40 million investment from Parker and Stone. The media was kind of baffled, and asked one big question: why?
Renovations weren't easy, and reportedly involved fixing some potentially deadly problems. Today, customers laud things like the cliff divers, face painters, arcade games, and hidden caves, while the brisket tacos aren't bad, either.
(303) 232-5115
6715 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214