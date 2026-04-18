14 Once-Popular Restaurant Chains Down To Just A Single Location

You may occasionally find yourself reminiscing about how much better things used to be, including the food. Many restaurants tend to get that, and there have been times that chain restaurants have turned to nostalgic deals, commercials, and gimmicks to lure in customers. And while many chain restaurants are still hanging in there, like Pizza Hut and Red Lobster, a number of once-beloved chains only have a single remaining location (at the time of this writing).

We wanted to take a walk down memory lane, and talk about chains that once courted greatness. We'll tell you where to find them, what they once were, and what happened. But it's not all dismal, as one chain is poised to make a comeback in Hot 'n Now. Kids of the 1990s might remember the drive-thru-only chain, which had dwindled to a single location until new buyers decided it was time to breathe life into the old idea.

While it's unclear whether any of the chains in this article will get a new lease on life, perhaps something good will happen to one of them. Here are 14 once-popular chain restaurants with only a single location remaining.