This Once-Popular Steakhouse Chain Has One Remaining Location (It's More Remote Than You'd Think)
Sometimes you crave a big, juicy steak and you just don't want to cook it yourself, right? That's one of the core ideas behind steakhouses and what made Lone Star Steakhouse as popular as it was. Back in the 1990s, Lone Star Steakhouse was selected as the best small company in the country by Forbes for three years in a row. It also received the distinction of being the highest-ranked restaurant on the magazine's list of the 100 fastest-growing businesses. In other words, things were looking very good in the early 1990s, and the company peaked with around 265 locations. When things went south for Lone Star, they fell hard. Today, there's only one Lone Star left on the map — and it's in Guam.
Like many steakhouses, the menu at this roadhouse-style chain focused on mesquite-grilled steaks, seafood, salads, burgers, and a few pasta dishes. It was known for serving buckets of peanuts on the tables while you waited for your meal. Guests were encouraged to toss the shells on the floor. Business was clearly booming during the first few years of operation.
The location in Guam still serves up many classic dishes, plus a few that are influenced by more local tastes like Steak House Loco Moco and vegetable stir fries. Some of their special menus have included items like escabeche and tinaktak, a traditional dish from Guam.
Falling Lone Star
Lone Star's growth was meteoric. In just five years, it had opened nearly 200 locations and saw its stock price increase by over 1000%. Rising costs began to take their toll, and by 1997, stock prices were cut in half. By 1999, they were closing some locations. In 2006, a private equity firm took ownership, made a number of changes, and closed more locations. By 2016, the company was closing locations across several states. At the beginning of 2017, Lone Star filed for bankruptcy, like so many other chains recently. The last few locations struggled to stay open, but near the end of 2018 with the closing of Michigan's final Lone Star, there were only three left in the continental United States. It wasn't long before only the Guam location remained.
Lone Star in Guam is locally owned and operated. The restaurant was acquired in 2002, after operating since 1995, and has been an independent business ever since. It is not connected to the mainland chain that suffered financial issues in the 2000s. It has continued to adapt over the years, offering takeout and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic and implementing social distancing strategies that allowed them to stay open.
Based on reviews, the Guam location is very popular and keeps alive the spirit that attracted many diners to the chain in the first place. If you miss this classic steakhouse as much as we do and ever find yourself in Guam, make sure you stop in for some of their bread, which is raved about for being the best.