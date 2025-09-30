This Once-Popular Steakhouse Chain Has One Remaining Location (It's More Remote Than You'd Think)

Sometimes you crave a big, juicy steak and you just don't want to cook it yourself, right? That's one of the core ideas behind steakhouses and what made Lone Star Steakhouse as popular as it was. Back in the 1990s, Lone Star Steakhouse was selected as the best small company in the country by Forbes for three years in a row. It also received the distinction of being the highest-ranked restaurant on the magazine's list of the 100 fastest-growing businesses. In other words, things were looking very good in the early 1990s, and the company peaked with around 265 locations. When things went south for Lone Star, they fell hard. Today, there's only one Lone Star left on the map — and it's in Guam.

Like many steakhouses, the menu at this roadhouse-style chain focused on mesquite-grilled steaks, seafood, salads, burgers, and a few pasta dishes. It was known for serving buckets of peanuts on the tables while you waited for your meal. Guests were encouraged to toss the shells on the floor. Business was clearly booming during the first few years of operation.

The location in Guam still serves up many classic dishes, plus a few that are influenced by more local tastes like Steak House Loco Moco and vegetable stir fries. Some of their special menus have included items like escabeche and tinaktak, a traditional dish from Guam.