Whatever Happened To Burger Queen Fast Food Restaurant Chains?
When it comes to fast food royalty, everyone knows the Burger King and his historic Whopper and the Dairy Queen and her iconic Blizzard. But did you know that there was once another chain of monarch-themed eateries? Burger Queen is the royal restaurant chain you've probably never heard of, since the company changed its name to Druther's in 1981 and later converted most locations into Dairy Queen outposts. But just what is the story behind this regional chain's multiple transformations, and where does it stand now?
It began in 1956, when Harold and Helen Kite opened the first drive-in Burger Queen restaurant in Winter Haven, Florida. The menu offered American classics like fries and the titular burgers, milkshakes, and fried chicken. The Kites' company grew and operated 16 locations in Florida by 1961. That same year, they sold the franchise rights to a pair of Louisville business partners, who brought the chain to their home state of Kentucky. In the 1970s, Burger Queen expanded internationally, and also added a bevy of seafood options plus a salad bar to their menu to keep up with evolving industry trends.
By the time the chain changed its name to Druther's in 1981, it operated over 170 restaurants in seven U.S. states and internationally— still small fries compared to larger competitors like McDonald's and Burger King. However, Druther's outlets closed throughout the '80s, and in the early 1990s, Druther's made a deal with Dairy Queen to become its territorial operator in Kentucky and surrounding states, converting over 100 locations into Dairy Queen franchises.
Can you still try Burger Queen for yourself?
There are currently no restaurants operating under the name Burger Queen that are associated with the original company. In fact, the Burger Queen name caused plenty of headaches for the company throughout its tenure. In 1973, Dairy Queen filed an injunction against it over the similar-sounding name, alleging copyright infringement. Though they settled out of court, narrowly avoiding adding their name to the list of fast food chains that were sued, Burger Queen was barred from selling ice-cream products as a result.
The chain was also engaged in a decades-long legal battle with Burger King over the "Burger Queen" trademark. In the U.K., the restaurants were renamed Huckleberry's to avoid offending the monarchical British. When the company finally changed its name to Druther's, it made sense. The new name not only differentiated the chain in the marketplace, it was also eligible for a federally registered trademark, whereas Burger Queen was not. But if you're just looking to try the food, it's a little more complicated.
As of 2024, there is only one independently owned Druther's restaurant in operation, located in Campbellsville, Kentucky. However, when Druther's became a Dairy Queen franchisee, it did bring along an important set of recipes: its original Burger Queen breakfast menu. According to the Druther's website, the regional Druther's breakfast menu formed the basis for Dairy Queen's widely implemented breakfast program, which many DQ outlets still serve. So, even though it seems like the Burger Queen restaurants have disappeared, little pieces of the company continue to persist.