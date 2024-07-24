Whatever Happened To Burger Queen Fast Food Restaurant Chains?

When it comes to fast food royalty, everyone knows the Burger King and his historic Whopper and the Dairy Queen and her iconic Blizzard. But did you know that there was once another chain of monarch-themed eateries? Burger Queen is the royal restaurant chain you've probably never heard of, since the company changed its name to Druther's in 1981 and later converted most locations into Dairy Queen outposts. But just what is the story behind this regional chain's multiple transformations, and where does it stand now?

It began in 1956, when Harold and Helen Kite opened the first drive-in Burger Queen restaurant in Winter Haven, Florida. The menu offered American classics like fries and the titular burgers, milkshakes, and fried chicken. The Kites' company grew and operated 16 locations in Florida by 1961. That same year, they sold the franchise rights to a pair of Louisville business partners, who brought the chain to their home state of Kentucky. In the 1970s, Burger Queen expanded internationally, and also added a bevy of seafood options plus a salad bar to their menu to keep up with evolving industry trends.

By the time the chain changed its name to Druther's in 1981, it operated over 170 restaurants in seven U.S. states and internationally— still small fries compared to larger competitors like McDonald's and Burger King. However, Druther's outlets closed throughout the '80s, and in the early 1990s, Druther's made a deal with Dairy Queen to become its territorial operator in Kentucky and surrounding states, converting over 100 locations into Dairy Queen franchises.