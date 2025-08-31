Only One Location Remains Of This Nearly Forgotten Burger Chain

Henry's Hamburgers first opened its doors in 1954, and by 1960, there were 200 locations sprinkled across the US. Fast forward to 2025, and only one Henry's remains, an old-school 1950s burger joint located in Benton Harbor, Michigan. The solo surviving establishment is gung-ho to continue slinging signature burgers as well as other beloved treats. The restaurant's reputation is bolstered by nostalgia, its website plastered with countless stories from customers about their childhood memories of the place. "My siblings named me from Henry's restaurants," reads one emailed letter from July 2025. "When I was to be born, our parents asked my siblings to name me. I was almost a 'Harry,' but 'Henry' from the restaurants was suggested and selected." Talk about making a name for oneself — pun intended.

This last-remaining Henry's Hamburgers location has stayed afloat, despite ever-changing trends and new competition. The former chain has its devoted patrons and staff to thank for its continued success. The restaurant is owned and operated by father-son duo Dave Slavicek and Mark Slavicek. Dave invested in the company as a partial owner in 1983, then transitioned to sole owner in 2006. Running the shop is a family affair; Dave's son Mark is the operations manager. Their dedication has helped to keep the Henry's Hamburgers legacy alive for decades.