Only One Location Remains Of This Nearly Forgotten Burger Chain
Henry's Hamburgers first opened its doors in 1954, and by 1960, there were 200 locations sprinkled across the US. Fast forward to 2025, and only one Henry's remains, an old-school 1950s burger joint located in Benton Harbor, Michigan. The solo surviving establishment is gung-ho to continue slinging signature burgers as well as other beloved treats. The restaurant's reputation is bolstered by nostalgia, its website plastered with countless stories from customers about their childhood memories of the place. "My siblings named me from Henry's restaurants," reads one emailed letter from July 2025. "When I was to be born, our parents asked my siblings to name me. I was almost a 'Harry,' but 'Henry' from the restaurants was suggested and selected." Talk about making a name for oneself — pun intended.
This last-remaining Henry's Hamburgers location has stayed afloat, despite ever-changing trends and new competition. The former chain has its devoted patrons and staff to thank for its continued success. The restaurant is owned and operated by father-son duo Dave Slavicek and Mark Slavicek. Dave invested in the company as a partial owner in 1983, then transitioned to sole owner in 2006. Running the shop is a family affair; Dave's son Mark is the operations manager. Their dedication has helped to keep the Henry's Hamburgers legacy alive for decades.
Henry's Hamburgers: Mostly gone, but not forgotten
In the late 1950s, Henry's Hamburgers was the rising star of fast-food chains. It was launched by the Bresler Ice Cream Company and named after the late co-founder, Henry Bresler. By the 1960s, the Chicago-based chain was neck-and-neck with McDonalds, with nearly as many restaurants as golden arches throughout the country. However, when McDonalds opened its first drive-thru in the mid-1970s, Henry's was late to catch on. The chain opened its first drive-thru in 1988, but by this time, many locations had already closed. In-N-Out Burger, the beloved food chain behind the invention of the modern drive-thru, had 40 years of intercom experience on Henry's, opening their first drive-thru in 1948. Late to the convenience window party, Henry's presence dwindled.
Although Henry's Hamburgers is mostly a relic of the past, the Benton Harbor location allows longtime supporters and newbies alike to enjoy a taste of its former glory. "Nostalgia galore. Food was made fresh and it was delicious," reads one review on Google. "The chocolate shake was made from scratch and near perfection. The service team was absolutely stellar. Can't recommend stopping in enough." Today, Henry's Hamburgers stands out as one of those failed restaurant chains we actually miss — but, thankfully, it hasn't vanished completely.