This Old-School 1950s Burger Joint Still Operates In Just One State

If the phrases "10 burgers for a buck" or "aren't you hungry for a Henry's?" ring a bell of nostalgia, you've probably heard of — or even enjoyed items from — Henry's Hamburgers. The 1950s burger franchise was known for its hometown hangout vibe, where locals would go to get great burgers, fries, and shakes at great prices. In the early '60s, Henry's had 200 franchises across the U.S., but now you'll find only one remaining, a lone burger joint in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Here, you can still get the beloved fast food favorites for which Henry's was known — hot dogs, chili dogs, fish sandwiches, and of course the old Henry's faves. Shakes (and malts) were actually the reason that Henry's Hamburgers was created.

In 1927, Henry Bresler and his brother opened up an ice cream company in Chicago, called Bresler's Ice Cream, which became known for its ice creams and malts. According to the Henry's Hamburgers website, the Bresler brothers eventually wanted to get their piece of the pie of the drive-in business and expand sales of their shakes and malts — but without affecting the original ice cream stores. So, Henry's Hamburgers was born in 1954. With great food at great prices, the franchise's growth catapulted, and in two years they already had 35 locations just in Chicago. This continued, and by the early 1960s Henry's was feeding Americans across multiple states from 200 stores. But this is when things started to go wrong.