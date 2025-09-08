This 1960s Steakhouse Chain, Once Popular In Malls, Has One Remaining Location In Ohio

Every town has that one restaurant people still talk about, even decades later. Long after the last bite, we remember the atmosphere, the rituals, even the way the food was served. York Steak House was one of those unforgettable chains, and though nearly all of them are gone, one location still carries the torch.

Affordable, family-friendly, and conveniently tucked into malls across the country, York became a go-to stop for anyone craving a hearty meal without the fuss. Founded in 1966 in Columbus, Ohio, York Steak House expanded quickly through the 1970s and early 1980s, riding the wave of mall culture. With its cafeteria-style ordering system, customers lined up with trays, chose sides like baked potatoes or salad, and picked their steak before heading to their table. At its peak, York boasted hundreds of locations scattered throughout the U.S., a reliable chain that blended steakhouse indulgence with casual convenience.

But as malls began to decline in the late 1980s and dining trends shifted, York's empire shrank. Competitors modernized while York stuck to its old-school formula, and by the 1990s, most of its restaurants had shuttered. Today, only one York Steak House survives — a living time capsule at 4220 W. Broad St. in Columbus, Ohio. Walking through its doors feels less like grabbing dinner and more like stepping into a piece of American dining history.