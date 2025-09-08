This 1960s Steakhouse Chain, Once Popular In Malls, Has One Remaining Location In Ohio
Every town has that one restaurant people still talk about, even decades later. Long after the last bite, we remember the atmosphere, the rituals, even the way the food was served. York Steak House was one of those unforgettable chains, and though nearly all of them are gone, one location still carries the torch.
Affordable, family-friendly, and conveniently tucked into malls across the country, York became a go-to stop for anyone craving a hearty meal without the fuss. Founded in 1966 in Columbus, Ohio, York Steak House expanded quickly through the 1970s and early 1980s, riding the wave of mall culture. With its cafeteria-style ordering system, customers lined up with trays, chose sides like baked potatoes or salad, and picked their steak before heading to their table. At its peak, York boasted hundreds of locations scattered throughout the U.S., a reliable chain that blended steakhouse indulgence with casual convenience.
But as malls began to decline in the late 1980s and dining trends shifted, York's empire shrank. Competitors modernized while York stuck to its old-school formula, and by the 1990s, most of its restaurants had shuttered. Today, only one York Steak House survives — a living time capsule at 4220 W. Broad St. in Columbus, Ohio. Walking through its doors feels less like grabbing dinner and more like stepping into a piece of American dining history.
Memories that refuse to fade
For many, dining at York wasn't just about the food — it was about the moments made there. Families celebrated birthdays over sizzling platters, teens stopped in after school dances, and mall-goers fueled up before heading back to shop. The last York Steak House in Columbus carries those memories forward, keeping its traditions alive for new generations.
What really sticks with people isn't just what they ate — it's how it made them feel. One customer recalled, "I loved when we would eat there on Friday evenings, then hit the toy store. It was the perfect start to a weekend!" Another remembered the small joys: "I remember going there as a kid. I was in love with the pudding in the 'fancy' cup with the dollop of whipped cream. It was definitely the highlight of my dining experiences there."
In 2024, longtime owner Jay Bettin retired after more than three decades at the helm, handing the restaurant over to Tim Burkhammer, who also owns another restaurant just outside Columbus. Burkhammer has reassured loyal fans that nothing will change at York — because, in his words, "It's not broke, so we don't have to fix it" (via The Columbus Dispatch). Those memories, layered with nostalgia, are what make the surviving York so much more than a restaurant. It's a living reminder of a dining era that's mostly disappeared, one where a simple steak dinner felt like an occasion. In an industry that thrives on change, York Steak House endures by staying exactly the same — and that's what makes it a classic.