10 Restaurants That Transport You Back In Time To The Era Of Mad Men
You don't need a time machine to visit the "Mad Men" era — just the right restaurant. Few shows made dining look as seductive as "Mad Men". From three-martini lunches to steakhouse dinners, the series reintroduced us to the elegance of mid-century dining. Retro cocktail bars, caviar bumps, classic French dishes — they're trending hard right now. But "Mad Men" had us craving that era's cool long before it was back in style. You see, the '60s got a lot right when it came to dining, and the show reawakened our appreciation for its rituals; unhurried meals, stiff drinks, and refined spaces designed to make you linger. Think crisp white tablecloths, towering shrimp cocktails, mahogany bar tops, velvet booths, and impeccably dressed servers who knew your drink without asking.
While nobody's chain-smoking between courses anymore (thankfully) and the '60s are long gone, a handful of restaurants that make you feel like you've stumbled onto a "Mad Men" set still exist . Not the retro diners overloaded with Elvis posters, but the polished kind. Picture a little Sinatra on the speakers, moody lighting, a Gibson or old fashioned in hand, a sizzling steak on the plate, and that timeless atmosphere that makes you want to sit straight and call someone "darling."
In a world of fast-casual and QR codes, we found 10 establishments that keep the old-school magic alive. So if you're ready to dine like Draper, sip like Sterling, or simply soak in some mid-century glamour, put the following on your bucket list.
Delmonico's – New York, NY
A power-lunch icon that channels the suave spirit of "Mad Men", Delmonico's is old New York at its finest. Referenced directly in the show, it embodies that old-school elegance with its white linen-draped tables, dark wood interiors, glinting brass finishes, and hushed ambiance. The original opened as a restaurant in 1837 making it one of the oldest fine dining establishments in the country. Though it has moved locations over the years, today's Delmonico's at 56 Beaver Street still exudes timeless, cinematic elegance.
On the menu of this iconic restaurant that has served 11 U.S. presidents and legendary figures like Marilyn Monroe you'll find timeless dishes including the signature Delmonico steak, chicken à la Keene, lobster Newberg, baked Alaska, and eggs benedict — dishes all said to have originated at the restaurant. Also offered are sandwiches, a seafood plateau, Kumamoto oysters, crab cakes, lamb chops, and various sides. The dining experience is indulgent, much like the long lunches and whisky-laced dinners the "Mad Men" characters were known for.
Speaking of drinks: the cocktail menu leans into the classics, featuring expertly crafted martinis and Manhattans. The wine list is extensive, and there's also draft beer. For those not drinking alcohol, the restaurant offers non-alcoholic beer and zero-proof cocktails. If you're planning to dine at Delmonico's, leave the tracksuits, flip flops, hats, shorts, and sportswear at home. The restaurant encourages smart casual attire with a polished touch. While men aren't required to wear jackets, they're appreciated.
212-381-1237
56 Beaver St, New York, NY 10004
Georgia James – Houston, TX
Georgia James delivers a polished, retro-modern steakhouse experience with a mid-century vibe perfect for a "Mad Men"–style outing. The two-story, 11,000 sq ft space features floor-to-ceiling windows, camel-tweed banquettes, mustard-velvet chairs, marble-topped tables, and warm wood and leather accents. There's also a horseshoe-shaped bar and rooftop terraces with skyline views and fire-pit lounges.
The menu blends house originals like smoked redfish dip and Viet-Cajun roasted oysters with newer dishes such as bone marrow, Ōra king salmon, and pan-roasted snapper. Steaks from R‑C Ranch and 44 Farms are seared in cast iron — a signature technique at Georgia James, where the menu combines West Coast, French, and European flavors. Starters and sides lean inventive — think creole Brussels sprouts, charred elote‑style corn, cauliflower with turmeric yogurt and feta, brown butter roasted mushrooms, plus seafood towers and charcuterie boards. The rooftop menu adds Houston‑centric touches like shrimp and grits, chicken liver pâté, and crisp crab fingers.
For drinks you'll find everything from draft beer and premium spirits to mocktails, cocktails, and wine. The cocktail list blends timeless classics with house innovations, while the award-winning wine program offers 500+ labels — earning Wine Spectator's "Best of Award of Excellence" since 2020. Staff are polished and friendly. If you love dessert, don't leave without trying the blueberry panna cotta, apple pear crumble, or the signature GJ chocolate cake. Sportswear, offensive prints, or revealing clothes aren't allowed and guests dressed inappropriately may be turned away.
(832) 241-5088
3503 W Dallas St, Houston, TX 77019
P.J. Clarke's – New York, Philadelphia, & Washington DC.
If you're craving a true "Mad Men"-era experience, P.J. Clarke's is the real deal. Open since 1884, this legendary saloon feels like a perfectly preserved snapshot of mid-century Manhattan. The red-brick walls, checkered tablecloths, and jukebox in the corner make it feel as though you've walked straight into an episode of "Mad Men" and in fact, you have. Clarke's is featured in Season 1, Episode 8, when Peggy and the girls from the office head out for happy hour. But the pop culture legacy doesn't stop there, according to The New York Times. Johnny Mercer wrote "One for My Baby" on a napkin here, Sinatra's favorite Table 20 now holds his portrait, Norman Mailer was a regular, and Nat King Cole named their burger the "Cadillac of burgers."
Equally, the restaurant is known for its 1884 T-bone steak, raw bar, oysters Rockefeller, sweet chili wings, tartare, lobster rolls, black Angus steaks, mac & cheese, and especially its burgers among many other classic American dishes. The drinks list reads like a tribute to classic cocktail culture: Martinis, old fashioneds, Negronis, and whiskey sours, plus a wide range of tequila, wine, beer, cider, near beer, and zero-proof options. While Clarke's has expanded to Lincoln Square, Brookfield Place, D.C., and Philly, regulars insist that for the true experience, you've got to go to the original at 3rd Avenue.
915 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10022
(212) 317‑1616
Agency of Record – New York, NY
Located in the historic Renwick Hotel — once home to writers like F. Scott Fitzgerald and John Steinbeck — Agency of Record draws on mid-century inspiration. Its name is a nod to the golden era of advertising, and fittingly, it sits just a short walk from Madison Avenue, where real-life ad firms once inspired shows like "Mad Men". The décor is pure "Mad Men" fantasy: rich mahogany tones, leather accents, dark wood and brass details, playful fringe, and low, mood lighting. It transports you straight to old NY, complete with its bistro-style charm, and a wood-burning kitchen.
The menu, designed by chef Ed Carew, offers American bistro classics with upscale twists — tuna tartare, oysters on the half shell, hand-cut fries, an ogilvy burger, babaganoush, olives & cheese, fried chicken, and charcuterie boards. For dessert, try boozy options like the tiramisu and limoncello sorbet.
Drinks are central to the experience. The cocktail menu is divided into four cheeky sections: Like Soda for a Baby (gimlet, bourbon smash, spicy margarita), From a Far Away Land (pina colada, Singapore Sling, Mai Tai), The Big Sell (old fashioned, Manhattan, dirty martini), and Everyone Is Doing It (Pornstar martini, Grasshopper, Sloe gin). Each drink falls under a playfully named ad-world heading such as Brand Ambassador, The Four P's, Always Be Closing, Sex Sells, and Target Audience. There's also a wine list, beer selection, and zero-proof options for a broader crowd.
646-883-4593
118 East 40th Street, NY, NY 10016
Kimpton Gray's Vol. 39 – Chicago, IL
Vol. 39 on the second floor of the Kimpton Gray Hotel is a "Mad Men" set piece brought to life in downtown Chicago, complete with dark wood-paneled walls, plush leather seating, and vintage law books lining the shelves. The lounge leans into the drama with bespoke cocktails served over hand-cut ice orbs that pay homage to the golden age of American drinking.
A hallmark of the experience is the table-side cart service, stocked with small-batch champagne and caviar — a signature touch for guests who appreciate the finer things. Even cooler? The establishment also offers a martini flight. The flight ($30) features six one-ounce pours of their house martini variations, letting you compare the flavor notes of each. Served in tall, elegant glassware with minimal garnishes to distinguish each one, the experience feels as curated as the bar's ambiance. Beyond martinis, the cocktail list includes Presidential-inspired drinks and classics the most expensive being a $35 signature old fashion made with a house blend of cognac, Armagnac, and Calvados. If you prefer something trendier, there's mezcal, wines, whiskeys, beers, and other spirits.
Pair your cocktail with upscale small plates such as elevated tuna tartare with yuzu and crispy wonton chips, Warsaw mushrooms, or the Provencal tartine. More substantial offerings include a Wagyu smash burger with truffle cheddar fries, and a Chicago-style ribeye hotdog. Dessert options like cappuccino cheesecake topped with bourbon caramel round out the indulgent experience.
312-604-9909
39 South LaSalle Street Chicago, IL 60603
The Grill – New York, NY
Described as "literally "Mad Men" in restaurant form by fans," The Grill is a swanky revival of the original Grill Room inside the legendary Four Seasons — the very place where Manhattan's power players once brokered deals over martinis and prime rib. Now helmed by Major Food Group, the space is a masterclass in midcentury elegance, with landmarked interiors, French walnut walls, Richard Lippold's signature ceiling sculpture, chain‑bead curtains, warm lighting, leather banquettes, and debonair service captains who whisk dishes to your table.
Here, tableside theatrics are the norm: pasta à la presse pressed at your table, flambé desserts, Dover sole filleted from a gleaming cart, and a signature spit‑roasted prime rib carved right in front of you with brisket au jus and freshly grated horseradish. The American chophouse–style menu spans raw bar items and seafood (oysters, steak tartare, crab cake) to chops, birds, and hearty steaks such as filet mignon, ribeye, and porterhouse with premium trolley service for prime rib. Cocktail lovers will appreciate the bar's classics while draft cocktails, refreshers, tea service, beers, and fine wines support the experience.
Known for attracting New York's luminaries, the space has been graced by the likes of Howard Stern and Jerry Seinfeld. The Grill reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone who doesn't appear sufficiently well-presented. No shorts, tank tops, or open-toed shoes; athletic wear and baseball caps are also prohibited.
212-254-3000
The Seagram Building 99 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022
Kali, Los Angeles, CA
After nearly a decade of championing modern Californian cuisine, Kali in Los Angeles has taken a dramatic pivot — ditching its Michelin-starred tasting menus in favor of a full-blown "Mad Men"-era steakhouse revival. Officially announced via Instagram, "Kali 2.0" launched on July 18, 2025, reintroducing the restaurant as a classic Hollywood chophouse complete with a lively bar, dim lighting, wooden tables, and comfortable leather booths.
Crab and avocado salad, jumbo shrimp, mushroom risotto, Parker House rolls, pork chops, mushroom Wellington, and Mama Leone's rigatoni are just a few of the first courses and entrées anchoring Kali's new menu. The steak program is central to the restaurant, where each be customized with classic sauces like Béarnaise, horseradish cream, or chimichurri, all priced separately at $4. To complete the chophouse experience, you can opt for sides like scalloped potatoes, pomme purée, Brentwood corn, creamed spinach, mac and cheese, or pea tendrils.
The bar at Kali is the heart of the restaurant and features a curated bar menu filled with tempting bites. The marble-topped, dimly lit space sets the tone the moment you walk in. Surrounded by plush leather barstools and a few cozy tables tucked into softly illuminated corners, it offers a warm, social atmosphere that's perfect for a post-work wind-down or a laid-back night out with friends. Drinks include crafted and classic cocktails, wines, soft drinks, spirits, beers, tea, and coffee.
323-871-4160
5722 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
Keens Steakhouse - New York, NY
Keens Steakhouse, founded in 1885 in what was then the Theater District, is one of America's oldest and most iconic steakhouses. The historic space features dark wood paneling, clubby rooms, and ceilings lined with over 90,000 clay pipes once smoked by patrons like Albert Einstein and Babe Ruth. Even President Theodore Roosevelt was a member of the Keens Pipe Club and dined here when in town. A favorite filming location in "Mad Men" Season 3 per The New York Times, Keens still channels that '60s, power-lunch energy. The space feels exactly like where Don Draper or Roger Sterling would meet clients — something modern-day Reddit users also affirm.
The steakhouse's menu begins with a raw bar featuring oysters, clams, crab, and lobster. Appetizers include charred Shishito peppers, thick-cut bacon, blue cheese puffs, and the highly recommended iceberg lettuce wedge salad. For mains, Keens offers its legendary mutton chop, dry-aged prime rib, filet mignon, Dover sole, double lamb chops, and a porterhouse served for two or three. Side dishes include mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, hash browns, creamed spinach, sautéed mushrooms, and roasted vegetables.
The dessert menu features crème brûlée, banana foster, and hot fudge sundaes. Keens also offers a separate pub menu with burgers, prime rib hash, schnitzel, steak salads, and fried chicken. The drink list is just as good: Old fashioneds, Manhattans, Sazeracs, wines by the glass, pints, and bottled beer.
212-947-3636
72 West 36th St New York NY 10018
La Dolce Vita – Beverly Hills, CA
La Dolce Vita is a time capsule of "Mad Men"-era glamour. Originally opened in 1966 in Beverly Hills, it had the swagger of celebrity investors, including Frank Sinatra and George Raft. It quickly gained a reputation as an elite hideaway for Hollywood royalty, including Don Rickles and the Reagans. The space evoked a classic East Coast Italian joint with dim lighting, curved leather booths, and faux brick walls. Vogue says that midcentury spirit lives on in its 2023 revival. Picture Bordeaux leather booths, emerald pony walls, a cheetah-print carpet, Tiffany-style lamps, and custom bar stools inspired by Sinatra's favorite perch. The staff wear golden beige jackets, green ties, and long white aprons, just like in the original.
Executive Chef Nick Russo updates Italian-American classics with a California twist. His red-sauce menu delivers old-school charm with dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, Caesar salad prepared tableside, and clams oreganata — while also catering to modern tastes through the use of seasonal produce. The branzino and bone-in veal Parmigiana are a must. Other highlights include braciole, linguine di mare, and blue crab arancini. For lighter appetites, the seafood salad and bucatini al limone offer freshness.
To end on a sweet note, desserts include chocolate tart, cheesecake, and the Italian pudding alternative budino. At the bar, martinis, spritzes, and negronis flow cold and impeccable. The beverage program features an extensive amaro collection, Toscano's housemade limoncello, spirits, and wines.
(310) 278-1845
9785 Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Minetta Tavern – New York, NY
If you want to dine where Peggy Olson got engaged in "Mad Men" Season 5, head to Minetta Tavern. This iconic spot isn't just television-famous, it's a real slice of New York history. Opened in 1937, Minetta was a favorite haunt of literary greats like Ernest Hemingway, Ezra Pound, and Dylan Thomas. With its red leather banquettes, checkerboard floors, and caricature-lined walls, the restaurant feels frozen in time, offering a transportive dining experience that channels the spirit of the "Mad Men" era. Despite being restored for modern times, Minetta Tavern's beauty lies in its consistency: nothing has changed and that's its allure.
Its menu is steeped in gastropub tradition, with dishes like grilled oysters, grilled filet au poivre, pommes aligot, and a bittersweet chocolate soufflé for dessert. The Black Label Burger — Minetta's legendary creation — draws regulars from far and wide.
This tavern also features standout steak options, along with steak frites and sauce béarnaise sides. The menu expands to steak tartare, moules frites, and filet mignon au Roquefort. House specialties like the Minetta French Dip and rich vegetable plates offer variety for non-steak eaters, while rotating seasonal dishes and desserts — from apple tart to creamy crème caramel — provide a satisfying close to the meal. Minetta's bar serves classic cocktails, spirits, and wines but the lively dining room is known to outshine the bar scene itself.
(212) 475-3850
113 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012