Frank Sinatra's Favorite NYC Restaurant Is Still Open Today

Sitting on the corner of Third Avenue and 55th Street sits a New York City treasure — P.J. Clarke's. The friendly pub has been a fixture amidst the changing skyline since 1884, emulating the "old New York" we hear so much about. While new locations of the eatery are located throughout the Big Apple and it even offers a raw bar at P.J. Clarke's in Downtown Washington D.C., we can't forget the original spot that shaped the city that never sleeps.

The saloon's legacy comes from more than its longstanding roots, but its loyal and famous patrons. Over the last 100-plus years, the restaurant has seen a rush of stars but no one was quite as consistent as Rat Pack leader Frank Sinatra. The glitz and glamor of Manhattan was alive and well in the 1940s and the award-winning singer brought that energy with him everywhere he went, which was often to his favorite booth at P.J.'s Clarke's.

Sinatra attracted a crowd long before he drew them in with his voice, turning dining with friends into its very own performance. The entertainer had dozens of restaurants he loved across the U.S., but he always seemed to end the night at P.J. Clarke's. While Sinatra may not have been a true NYC native, he professed his love for the city enough to warrant respect. He did bring city lovers words to live by after all, belting out lyrics like, "I want to be a part of it. New York, New York!"