10 1990s Fast Food Items That We're Glad Didn't Last

Fast food has come a long way from those early days of burgers and fries. Today, you can find fast food meals that are a feast for the entire family, and recent years have seen the development of some outstanding new menu items. However, not everything is an unconditional success, and fast food history is filled with some epic fails.

Sometimes, you might be able to understand how ideas seem great in theory, but when they're put into practice, they fall short. Other times, it's amazing they ever got off the ground in the first place. And let's go back to that strange, strange time that was the 1990s. Competition was stiff, everyone was hoping to hit on that next big product that would send sales into the stratosphere, and that meant the '90s were filled with big ideas that proved that "big" ideas and "great" ideas are not necessarily the same thing. Sometimes, they're not even in the same zip code.

Sure, some discontinued fast food menu items from the 1990s deserve to make a comeback. (We're still salty about the loss of Wendy's pitas, to be honest, and still pause to observe a moment of silence every time we make a homemade version of Taco Bell's Double Decker.) But not every '90s-era item that's gone the way of the dodo deserves a second chance. Some, we're glad we never have to see again, and have to wonder just how they made it into reality in the first place.