This Forgotten '90s Menu Item Took Wendy's Into Southern Diner Territory

If you were around in the early 1990s, you might remember some experimentation on the Wendy's menu, including the burger chain's sandwich rendition of a beloved Southern dish. The Country Fried Steak Sandwich was a handheld version of what's ordinarily a messy, gravy-fueled meal popular in Southern-style diners. Platters of country-fried steak still thrive in Deep South kitchens, but sadly, Wendy's hung up its gravy-splattered apron long ago.

It's really no surprise the sandwich didn't survive long-term, given its contrasting nature to other Wendy's menu items. It was a bold move for the fast-food chain, known more for square beef patties and Frosty dairy desserts. Wendy's rolled out the Country Fried Steak Sandwich in 1990, promoting it as part of its 99-cent Super Value Menu, which also included staples like the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger and baked potato. It was promoted by Wendy's then-owner and founder, Dave Thomas, well-known for personally appearing in at least 800 of the company's television commercials over the years.

In a retro YouTube video featuring the sandwich's debut, Thomas credited the inspiration to his mother's home cooking, saying her chicken-fried steak was so good "we couldn't wait to sit down to supper." He described the Wendy's sandwich version as 100% beef, lightly breaded, and cooked golden brown. Thomas signed off with the adage, "You can take the boy out of the country — but he still has to eat," though the ad also warns, "Dave's only cooking it for a limited time." That unfortunately turned out to be true, and today if you want a good country-fried steak, you'll have to go to a Southern joint that specializes in comfort food.