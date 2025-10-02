10 Best New Fast Food Items Of 2025 (So Far)
From brand-new hits to returning munchies that haven't been seen in ages, 2025's fast-food releases have proven to be truly exciting. While the last few months of the year surely have more surprises in store, we've rounded up the best new fast-food items that debuted in the U.S. from January to September.
A huge trend this year is crossover items and collaboration menus. Wendy's took a page from two popular sweet snacks to create its new Frosty Fusions, while the Popeyes x Hot Ones menu channeled the famed YouTube interview show's "hot questions and even hotter wings" with three spicy chicken items. Spicy dishes have been seen all over 2025 menus, making them hot in more ways than one. McDonald's, Wendy's, and KFC have all gotten in on the action, and one of the Colonel's new items wound up on our list.
Bringing back old favorites has also emerged as a theme. Some discontinued items returned in their original forms after much demand, such as Panera bringing back a beloved soup after 7 years, or Taco Bell's old-school Y2K menu. Others updated or put a new twist on fast food classics. After taking a close look at social media buzz as well as reviews — both from Tasting Table staff and other sources — here are ten of the greatest hits so far.
Shake Shack French Onion Soup Burger
After a taste test, we found that Shake Shack's new French onion menu delivered some delectable delights for fall, including a classy French onion soup burger. Featuring a smashed beef patty with caramelized onions, crispy onions, gruyere cheese, and roasted garlic parmesan aioli, this sandwich encapsulates the aromatic, savory, cheesy flavors of a perfect French onion soup. Other reviewers concur, with some claiming that it's the best fast food burger they've ever had.
Chick-Fil-A Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich
The Chick-Fil-A Original Pretzel Cheddar Club upgrades its famous fried chicken sandwich with a pretzel bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and dijon mustard sauce on the side. With juicy chicken, robust sauce, and a perfectly soft bun, this well-reviewed sandwich is a big reason why we think Chick-Fil-A's new fall items need to stay on the menu for good. You can get equally tasty grilled or spicy chicken versions, as well.
Starbucks Pecan Oatmilk Cortado
No offense, pumpkin spice lattes and chais, but Starbucks' Pecan Oatmilk Cortado is our new favorite way to welcome fall. This hot coffee drink mixes three shots of blonde espresso with sweet and nutty pecan syrup, oat milk, and a delightful pecan crunch topping. The brand-new autumn menu item became an instant hit among Starbucks fans for its warm, comforting, baked good-esque flavors paired with a bold espresso kick.
McDonald's Snack Wraps
2025 marked the summer of Snack Wraps. McDonald's brought these formerly discontinued items back to U.S. menus in July, with a slight update to the ingredients – and honestly, we think the new Snack Wraps might be better than we remember. A chicken strip rolled up in a tortilla with lettuce, cheese, and sauce seems simple, but to fans who sorely missed them, this is one of the best fast food arrivals of the year.
Wendy's Pop-Tarts Strawberry Frosty Fusion
Wendy's has been all about new Frosty flavors in 2025, including a new line of treats known as Frosty Fusions, available in Caramel Crunch, Oreo Brownie, and Pop-Tarts Strawberry. Reviews seem to think that the Pop-Tarts version is the best of the trio with its crunchy (not soggy!) pieces of strawberry Pop-Tart and a swirl of strawberry syrup. We agree. This mashup made in heaven works best with a vanilla Frosty base, but you could also order a chocolate version.
Taco Bell Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa
Imagine a fusion of a Taco Bell Chalupa with a crispy grilled cheese, and you'll understand why customers loved the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa. The limited-time dish packed chicken or steak, onions, cilantro, and Chile Lime Crema Sauce inside a chalupa shell with a coating of crispy, toasted cheddar cheese. The zesty cheddar, tangy sauce, and tender meat won fans over, with some calling this item even better than its predecessor, the Cheesy Street Chalupa.
Popeyes x Hot Ones Smokin' Rojo Sandwich
With four offerings ranging from mildly spicy to "Last Dab"-level hot, the Popeyes x Hot Ones menu satisfies spice newbies and aficionados alike. The crossover dishes certainly pleased our taste tester, especially the Smokin' Rojo sandwich with crispy fried chicken, pickles, and Los Calientes Rojo spread in a brioche bun. The medium spice level doesn't cover up the smoky, tangy, and meaty flavors, making this sandwich highly enjoyable rather than painful.
Smoothie King Hearty 8 Grain Loaded Peanut Butter Toast
Smoothie King's menu might win for "most improved," as the beverage chain began offering food items for the first time this past August. Our taster as well as others loved the Hearty 8 Grain Loaded Peanut Butter Toast with fresh berries, banana, and honey. Substantial and just sweet enough, with a great combo of creamy and crunchy textures, Smoothie King's food menu hits more than it misses thanks to tasty yet healthy items like this one.
KFC Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl
KFC racked up the heat this year with a line of items inspired by Nashville hot chicken, and the Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl was a standout. The bed of fries piled with coleslaw, pickles, chicken nuggets, and Nashville Hot Sauce offered a more harmonious flavor than you might expect, with the peppery, sweet, salty, and tangy elements uniting together. It was like a deliciously deconstructed Nashville hot chicken sandwich, and only cost $5, to boot.
Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty
In our review, we found that Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty checked all the boxes for a perfect fast food dessert. The crunchy, minty, classic Girl Scout cookies are pretty great as-is, but whirl them into a chocolate or vanilla Frosty with mint cookie crumble sauce (which is a lot like cookie butter), and you have a treat worth ordering way more than once. Rich yet refreshing, some fans call this collaboration item the best Frosty ever released.