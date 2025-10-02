10 Best New Fast Food Items Of 2025 (So Far)

From brand-new hits to returning munchies that haven't been seen in ages, 2025's fast-food releases have proven to be truly exciting. While the last few months of the year surely have more surprises in store, we've rounded up the best new fast-food items that debuted in the U.S. from January to September.

A huge trend this year is crossover items and collaboration menus. Wendy's took a page from two popular sweet snacks to create its new Frosty Fusions, while the Popeyes x Hot Ones menu channeled the famed YouTube interview show's "hot questions and even hotter wings" with three spicy chicken items. Spicy dishes have been seen all over 2025 menus, making them hot in more ways than one. McDonald's, Wendy's, and KFC have all gotten in on the action, and one of the Colonel's new items wound up on our list.

Bringing back old favorites has also emerged as a theme. Some discontinued items returned in their original forms after much demand, such as Panera bringing back a beloved soup after 7 years, or Taco Bell's old-school Y2K menu. Others updated or put a new twist on fast food classics. After taking a close look at social media buzz as well as reviews — both from Tasting Table staff and other sources — here are ten of the greatest hits so far.