Panera Is Bringing Back A Beloved Soup After 7 Years, But Is It Permanent?
It is rare for a restaurant chain to have a menu item that's a hit with vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Nevertheless, Panera seemed to have struck gold with its delicious black bean soup. For years, this was the go-to soup option for customers who wanted something hearty, filling, and satisfying. When it was taken off the menu in 2018, it struck a real blow to soup lovers everywhere. But now, at long last, Panera is bringing back this fan favorite soup to warm you up for the 2025 fall season.
Panera's black bean soup is made with a medley of vegetables, including onions, carrots, celery, red bell peppers, lima beans, and potatoes. Black beans obviously make up the bulk of the soup, while lemon juice and garlic enhance the flavors. The soup has a spicy kick, although the exact ingredients that give it this flavor pop are not publicly disclosed. The Panera at Home version simply lists "spices" on the label.
Panera Bread has offered a version of the soup you can buy in grocery stores for years, but it just doesn't taste the same. News that the soup is coming back to the restaurant will no doubt make many customers happy, but it does come with one important caveat: this is just part of a seasonal menu that includes several returning favorites and some new offerings. It's for a limited time only, so be sure to try it while it lasts.
What makes Panera's black bean soup so good?
One of the main selling points of Panera's black bean soup was that it was vegetarian and also gluten-free, making it accessible to everyone. Even people who were not following dietary restrictions enjoyed it because it was just as filling as the restaurant's other soups made with meat. Nutritionists recommended it as not just tasty, but also a healthy option. When it was taken off the menu, a Change.org petition popped up shortly thereafter, lamenting its loss. Fans were hoping it would convince Panera to bring the soup back.
Some users on the Panera subreddit said that they had stopped going to the restaurant after the soup was taken off the menu because it was their favorite item and the only reason they went there. We even included black bean soup on a list of discontinued Panera Bread items we hoped would make a comeback one day. Like many fans, we were thrilled at the announcement that it has returned. Even if it is just a seasonal thing, it's good to have it back again for as long as it's going to last.
Black Bean Soup returns to Panera starting September 24, along with Autumn Squash Soup, French Dippers, and Hearty Fireside Chili. New items on the menu include a Creme Brulee Latte, Chicken Pesto Dippers, and a Harvest Medley Chicken Salad. Pop in while you can and see if you agree with all the hype.