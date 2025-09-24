Panera Is Bringing Back A Beloved Soup After 7 Years, But Is It Permanent?

It is rare for a restaurant chain to have a menu item that's a hit with vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Nevertheless, Panera seemed to have struck gold with its delicious black bean soup. For years, this was the go-to soup option for customers who wanted something hearty, filling, and satisfying. When it was taken off the menu in 2018, it struck a real blow to soup lovers everywhere. But now, at long last, Panera is bringing back this fan favorite soup to warm you up for the 2025 fall season.

Panera's black bean soup is made with a medley of vegetables, including onions, carrots, celery, red bell peppers, lima beans, and potatoes. Black beans obviously make up the bulk of the soup, while lemon juice and garlic enhance the flavors. The soup has a spicy kick, although the exact ingredients that give it this flavor pop are not publicly disclosed. The Panera at Home version simply lists "spices" on the label.

Panera Bread has offered a version of the soup you can buy in grocery stores for years, but it just doesn't taste the same. News that the soup is coming back to the restaurant will no doubt make many customers happy, but it does come with one important caveat: this is just part of a seasonal menu that includes several returning favorites and some new offerings. It's for a limited time only, so be sure to try it while it lasts.