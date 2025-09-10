Review: Panera's Dippers Hit The Spot, But They Don't Leave A Lasting Impression

When you're craving a comfort meal that won't weigh you down, few restaurants hit the spot quite like Panera Bread. The chain is known for its fresh salads and bowls, cozy soups, hearty sandwiches, and — most importantly — its delicious bread, from which it gets its name. A typical lunch order consists of one of Panera's famous sandwiches on its iconic bread, after all, be it the Mediterranean veggie, ciabatta cheesesteak, or toasted Italiano. Of course, you might also find yourself asking for a cup of soup as an afterthought, then dunking that sandwich like your life depends on it — only to realize the dipping was the best part of the meal.

Quite frankly, few lunches are as satisfying (or as fun to eat) as a favorite sandwich dunked into soup. Consequently, Panera is heeding the call of its loyal fan base by offering a pair of menu items specifically designed to be dipped and dunked. And while the new Ciabatta Dippers may sound a bit familiar, there's a little something new this time around.

I got my hands on both items — the French Ciabatta Dipper and chicken pesto Ciabatta Dipper — to help you decide whether or not it's worth swinging by Panera for either option. In this review, I'll provide an honest opinion based on the flavor and quality, breaking down the soup-and-sandwich combos to determine if they're a worthy duo, or if Panera could have stepped up its game. So grab plenty of napkins, ditch the spoon, and let's get dipping.