This Is What Sets Beef Broth And Au Jus Apart

The line between basic and fancy is often just a matter of vocabulary. In food, that is clear with two things like beef broth and au jus. Beef broth sounds basic: It's a thing you grab from the grocery store for your homemade meals, ideally for cheap, and keep stocked in your pantry alongside staples like beans and pasta. Au jus, on the other hand ... that stuff is fancy. You get au jus in French restaurants or, at the very least, alongside French dip sandwiches with the implication that this has been turned into a true sauce. Au jus is something professionals make.

The reality, of course, is that beef broth and au jus are two very similar products defined more by how and when they are used than anything else, with only minimal differences in production. That doesn't mean beef broth and au jus are identical, just that they are closely related. The two meaty liquids originate from separate processes, and au jus is usually going to be a little more flavorful than your average beef broth. But most of all, they are defined by how they are served, with broth either a meal in its own right or something you turn into other things, while the purpose of au jus is to serve as a sauce for roasts or prime rib, through dipping or pouring over the meal. So no, beef broth and au jus are not the same, though they start from a very similar place.