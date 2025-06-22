The French Dip sandwich is a mouthwatering staple of American diners, pubs, and casual eateries. Typically prepared with thinly sliced roast beef on a crusty bread roll, it's customary to dip the sandwich in a rich au jus sauce — hence the name. The other half of the sandwich's name, though, is rather misleading. Despite sounding awfully Parisian, the French dip sandwich isn't European at all, but rather from the Golden State of California.

Specifically, the French Dip hails from Los Angeles, where two rival restaurants fight over who created the French Dip. There's Cole's Pacific Electric Buffet, which, according to legend, saw a chef drop a piece of bread into a vat of gravy in 1908, which ended up becoming a favorite of the customer. There's also Philippe the Original, where in 1918, a hungry police officer claimed to have a stale roll with his sandwich. Frustrated, owner Philippe Mathieu dunked the bread into the meaty au jus liquid to quickly soften it. Though both establishments hold firm on their claims to this day, its safe to say that neither restaurant is remotely close to France.

That being said, the "French" portion of the French Dip's name has contentious origins. It's possible that it comes from Mathieu himself, as he was born in France. Or, it's potentially sourced from the French dip, a popular dress style in the late 1800s with drop of fabric beneath the waist. It's also possible that it's simply named after the French roll it's served on.