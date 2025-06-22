The Popular Sandwich That Was Invented In California, Not France
The French Dip sandwich is a mouthwatering staple of American diners, pubs, and casual eateries. Typically prepared with thinly sliced roast beef on a crusty bread roll, it's customary to dip the sandwich in a rich au jus sauce — hence the name. The other half of the sandwich's name, though, is rather misleading. Despite sounding awfully Parisian, the French dip sandwich isn't European at all, but rather from the Golden State of California.
Specifically, the French Dip hails from Los Angeles, where two rival restaurants fight over who created the French Dip. There's Cole's Pacific Electric Buffet, which, according to legend, saw a chef drop a piece of bread into a vat of gravy in 1908, which ended up becoming a favorite of the customer. There's also Philippe the Original, where in 1918, a hungry police officer claimed to have a stale roll with his sandwich. Frustrated, owner Philippe Mathieu dunked the bread into the meaty au jus liquid to quickly soften it. Though both establishments hold firm on their claims to this day, its safe to say that neither restaurant is remotely close to France.
That being said, the "French" portion of the French Dip's name has contentious origins. It's possible that it comes from Mathieu himself, as he was born in France. Or, it's potentially sourced from the French dip, a popular dress style in the late 1800s with drop of fabric beneath the waist. It's also possible that it's simply named after the French roll it's served on.
When it was first invented, the French Dip looked very different
While the gold standard of French Dips — with roast beef, au jus, and a French roll — is an American mainstay, some restaurants have taken some small liberties to zhuzh up an old favorite. It's not uncommon to see leftover prime rib swapped in as the sandwich's protein, especially if the luxurious beef cut is only served on the weekend. Depending on the restaurant, your French Dip might also have melty cheese, caramelized onions, or roasted bell peppers. On the side, it comes with a heaping serving of french fries (which, just like the French Dip, boast surprising origins outside of France).
Back in the early days of Philippe's, the French Dip wasn't originally made with roast beef or even prime rib. Instead, it was made with pork, which might come as a bit of a shocker to longtime fans of the sandwich. The roasted pork would be served (just as the roast beef is today) on a French roll and smothered in homemade gravy. Not to mention, the sandwich would also contain pickles and olives. For a taste of the original sandwich that started it all, you can still order a French Dip sandwich off of Philippe's menu today, though it's now called a "Pork Dip." In addition, you can also swap out the meat for roasted ham, turkey, or lamb leg.