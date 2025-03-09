How To Transform Leftover Prime Rib Into Flavorful French Dip Sandwiches

If you've ever prepared a prime rib roast at home, you know that it's no small cut of meat. A full roast encompasses around 7 large beef ribs, enough meat to serve a dozen or more guests — but it's worth getting a big cut so you can have some leftovers to feast on. As long as you have the oven on, planning for some extra roast beef to transform into a tasty French dip sandwich the next day is a winning idea, especially when you realize the au jus sauce classically served with prime rib makes the perfect juicy dip for your sandwich.

Although French dip can be made from many cuts of beef — even shredded oxtail or pot roast — the classic version features thinly sliced beef, toasted French bread, melty cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms, and of course that delicious beef broth for dipping. A cold bit of leftover prime rib is just the right bit of beef to make a tender sandwich.