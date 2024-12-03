The Key To Bobby Flay's Flavorful Jus For French Dip Sandwiches

A French dip sandwich dunked in a savory jus is the pinnacle of the hot sammie. And while the bread and wafer-thin slices of meat are essential ingredients, it's the beefy broth served alongside it that gives this comforting sandwhich a deep umami quality and a moreish texture. That's why chef Bobby Flay's recipe for this dunkable gravy doubles up on those meaty notes with the addition of a key ingredient full of natural umami character: dried porcini mushrooms.

Showcased in a YouTube clip from an episode of "Beat Bobby Flay," the restaurateur combines beef stock with dried porcini mushrooms, onion, rosemary, salt, and garlic to create a jus to serve with steak sandwiches. "Porchini mushrooms are very earthy and will elevate the flavor of the beef," he explained.

Once the stock has cooked down and the mushrooms have rehydrated and released their intense flavor into the broth, Flay puts the whole lot in a blender and processes it lightly before straining the liquid to separate any chunkier bits of porcini. "I think it adds enough porchini flavor. I don't want to punch more flavor into it," he shares of why he strains the broth.