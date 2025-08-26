Review: Smoothie King's First-Ever Food Menu Hits More Than It Misses

Smoothie King has built a half-century empire on the strength of its blended drinks, so much so that food has never really been part of the equation ... until now. As of August 26, 2025, the world's largest smoothie chain is making a seismic shift, rolling out its first-ever food menu across more than 1,200 locations nationwide. The new "Power Eats" lineup marks a bold step beyond the blender, aiming to keep guests fueled not just between workouts but throughout the day.

Instead of reinventing the wheel with heavy sandwiches or going off-brand with fried fare, Smoothie King is leaning into its health-forward DNA. Think grab-and-go options that sound more farmers market than food court: peanut butter toast layered with fresh fruit and honey drizzle, avocado toast with a dusting of everything bagel seasoning, and a Protein Box stacked with hard-boiled eggs, fruit, and flax crackers. For a sweeter fix, there's chocolate hazelnut toast topped with strawberries, blueberries, and Purely Elizabeth granola, plus a Protein Box pairing Justin's Peanut Butter with a Vermont meat stick. Additional items, namely the Egg Clouds and Sous Vide Chicken Skewers, will release early next year, according to a press release shared with Tasting Table.

The move is designed to complement the brand's signature drinks rather than compete with them — pair your green smoothie with avocado toast for breakfast, or refuel after the gym with chocolate hazelnut toast plus a strawberry-packed Protein Box. But does this new menu live up to the hype? I grabbed a fork to see whether Smoothie King's first foray into food is a natural evolution or just a side hustle in need of more blending.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.