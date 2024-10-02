The Absolute Best Bread For Your Avocado Toast

The beauty of avocado toast is in its simplicity, requiring just bread and ripe avocado to complete. But that also means it's important to prioritize the quality and type of ingredients that you use — which, of course, begins with the bread. Sure, you could easily grab whatever you have sitting in your cupboard, but if you want to make the absolute best avocado toast, you'll want to reach for one type of bread in particular. When Tasting Table asked Ronnie Ruffalo, the co-owner and chef at go-to breakfast restaurant, Disco Pancake, which bread would make the most delectable avocado toast, Ruffalo opted for a hearty multigrain.

"The most common bread for avocado toast is a hearty multigrain," said Ruffalo. "Here at Disco Pancake, we use ButterCrumb Bakery's Harvest Bread with seeds — it's thick, all-natural, and preservative-free. I'd say it's one of the best for avocado toast." ButterCrumb Bakery is a small, artisanal bakery based in the Chicago area near Disco Pancake. You certainly don't have to get yours from a local bakery, but you should think twice before buying baked goods at the grocery store — bread included. You're just not as likely to find something of high quality, which makes all the difference in something as simple as avocado toast. If that's not an option, or you simply can't bare driving to another store for your food, choose from our list of 11 healthy bread brands you can find at any grocery store. Dave's Killer Bread, Arnold, and Food for Life all offer multigrain varieties.