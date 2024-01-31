Elevate Avocado Toast With An Umami-Rich Kimchi Topping

The humble avocado toast (though not humble in price at restaurants) is ripe for a flavor upgrade. Enter umami-rich kimchi, a Korean fermented vegetable staple often made from radishes or napa cabbage. Bold in flavor and full of nutrients thanks to lacto-fermentation, kimchi packs a punch and brings heat often amiss from avocado toast. Plus, kimchi's redness contrasts beautifully with avocado's verdance, adding to this dish's overall aesthetic appeal.

There are a few ways to add kimchi to avocado toast. The simplest way is to drizzle its juices over the dish or lay pieces of kimchi, whole or chopped, over the avocado spread. Adding just the juice brings a bit of heat and tangy zest. To do this, you can also mix kimchi juice directly with mashed avocado to spread the flavors more evenly. Adding pieces of kimchi directly to the avocado toast brings even more flavor and a crunchy texture that contrasts with soft avocado. Feeling creative? You can also fry the kimchi before adding it to the avocado toast.

Kimchi and its juices work well with avocado toast because while creamy and buttery, let's face it, avocado is a little bland in flavor. Avocado tempers kimchi's heat beautifully, while kimchi amplifies all the flavors of the avocado toast.