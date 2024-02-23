11 Purely Elizabeth Granola Flavors, Ranked

Lots of people have to or choose to go, grain-free — and they deserve to eat good food, too. Purely Elizabeth has a few grain-free granola options, like Banana Nut Butter and this Cinnamon Peanut Butter choice we decided to try. Since this mix doesn't use oats, its texture is a little different than the others on this list. The ingredients include pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, cashews, coconut flakes, chia seeds, peanuts, and more, stuck together and sweetened with coconut oil and coconut sugar.

It was not the best granola out of all the options that we tasted for this ranking, but it was a definite win for the grain-free consumers out there. When you really think about it, oats themselves don't have a ton of flavor; but replacing them with nuts and seeds actually added many more tasting notes and subtleties rather than subtracting them. Our negative comment was that this granola almost tasted too sweet, and in a slightly artificial way — even though it's not at all artificial. How did that happen? It might be the coconut sugar since you can't just swap it in for regular sugar without risking a difference in your baking endeavors. But since its flavor is distinct, who knows, maybe you'll find you like it much better than we did.