This Popular Drink Chain Is Launching Its First-Ever Food Menu. Here's What To Expect

If you're a fan of starting your day with a smoothie and a snack, Smoothie King could become your new breakfast go-to. On August 26, 2025, the popular drink chain officially launched a food menu for the first time since its establishment in 1973, according to a press release shared with Tasting Table. Unlike Tropical Smoothie or other similar franchises, Smoothie King has long been known for its focus on the blended beverages alone. Now, all of its 1,200+ U.S. locations will offer a variety of nutritious food options, including avocado toast and protein boxes.

Creating a sweet and savory pair will be easy when you order from the new Smoothie King menu — the Eggs & Cheese Protein Box includes two hard-boiled eggs, three cheese varieties, fruit, and crackers. If you're grabbing breakfast on-the-go, you can even skip a coffee stop when you order one of the chain's high-caffeine Pure Recharge smoothies. If you prefer a sweeter treat to start your day, Smoothie King will also serve several toast options that fit the bill, including a Chocolate Hazelnut Toast topped with granola or Peanut Butter Toast finished off with berries and a drizzle of honey.

Smoothie King's new food menu could also be a contender for a quick and well-rounded lunch, thanks to the upcoming Savory Chicken Tenders and Egg Clouds. Available for ordering in early 2026, the chicken tenders will come in either Zesty Garlic or Spicy Habanero flavors and the Egg Clouds will be available in Veggie, Turkey Sausage, and Turkey Bacon options.