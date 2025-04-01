The Smoothie King Drink With The Most Caffeine On The Menu
Smoothie King has been a classic in the smoothie/juicery world since its opening in 1973. Sure, it's had its competitors over the years, but loyal fans keep coming back for those Strawberry-Kiwi Breeze and Banana Berry Treat smoothies, not to mention the sales-boosting smoothie bowls with acai, pitaya, or dragon fruit bases. Beyond fresh ingredients and innovative flavors, Smoothie King is also well-known for superfood boost smoothies such as the Pure Recharge. The Pure Recharge Strawberry, Pineapple, and Mango Strawberry flavors (while delicious) are actually the drinks on Smoothie King's menu with the most caffeine.
All three smoothies are created with a blend of fruits, such as pineapple and strawberry, and boosted with the Pure Recharge Enhancer, which contains a whopping 181 milligrams of caffeine for a small, 20-ounce size. Ordering a medium, 32-ounce Pure Recharge Strawberry, Pineapple, or Mango Strawberry smoothie will give you 271 milligrams of caffeine, while the largest size at 44 ounces will provide 361 milligrams. While you could order any of the three pre-designed, high-caffeine smoothies for an energy boost, you could also add a Pure Recharge Enhancer to a different smoothie of your choosing, giving it that 181-milligram dose.
Smoothie King's Pure Recharge brings the caffeine
The small, 20-ounce Pure Recharge smoothies from Smoothie King don't contain as much caffeine as a 20-ounce cup of brewed coffee — but they come pretty close. Where 20 ounces of regular coffee contains about 240 milligrams of caffeine, the 20 ounces of Pure Recharge only have 181 milligrams. Once you start venturing into the bigger sizes, things get tricky. The largest size that Starbucks offers for its beverages is the trenta, which sits at 30 ounces, while Smoothie King's largest smoothie is 44 ounces. Consuming a single trenta-sized iced coffee at Starbucks will set you back about 320 milligrams of caffeine, which is less than Smoothie King's 44-ounce Pure Recharge smoothie with 361 milligrams of caffeine.
The Food and Drug Administration recommends that most people shouldn't consume more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, which means you probably shouldn't stop for a large Pure Recharge Strawberry smoothie and then grab a Venti Iced Caffè Mocha from Starbucks when the midday blues set in. If you're not looking for quite so much caffeine, the Gladiator Chocolate Coffee smoothie has only 89 milligrams of caffeine, and The Activator Recovery Coffee smoothie has 86 milligrams. The Espresso D-Lite smoothies are close to the Pure Recharge smoothies with 159 milligrams of caffeine, but there are always the Coffee D-Lite smoothies with only 83 milligrams, just enough caffeine to give you a jump start but not enough to leave you with those post-caffeine jitters.