The Smoothie King Drink With The Most Caffeine On The Menu

Smoothie King has been a classic in the smoothie/juicery world since its opening in 1973. Sure, it's had its competitors over the years, but loyal fans keep coming back for those Strawberry-Kiwi Breeze and Banana Berry Treat smoothies, not to mention the sales-boosting smoothie bowls with acai, pitaya, or dragon fruit bases. Beyond fresh ingredients and innovative flavors, Smoothie King is also well-known for superfood boost smoothies such as the Pure Recharge. The Pure Recharge Strawberry, Pineapple, and Mango Strawberry flavors (while delicious) are actually the drinks on Smoothie King's menu with the most caffeine.

All three smoothies are created with a blend of fruits, such as pineapple and strawberry, and boosted with the Pure Recharge Enhancer, which contains a whopping 181 milligrams of caffeine for a small, 20-ounce size. Ordering a medium, 32-ounce Pure Recharge Strawberry, Pineapple, or Mango Strawberry smoothie will give you 271 milligrams of caffeine, while the largest size at 44 ounces will provide 361 milligrams. While you could order any of the three pre-designed, high-caffeine smoothies for an energy boost, you could also add a Pure Recharge Enhancer to a different smoothie of your choosing, giving it that 181-milligram dose.