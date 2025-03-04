Are All Smoothie King Smoothies Gluten-Free?

If you prefer to get your daily avocado and blueberry smoothie out at a shop instead of making it at home, you might resort to a chain such as Smoothie King. With over 1,000 locations across three continents, Smoothie King is likely somewhere in your neck of the woods. However, for those who exclude gluten from their diet, whether it's out of necessity or just a health-conscious decision, eating out even at juice bars can be risky. Luckily, all of the smoothies sold at Smoothie King are intended to be completely gluten free.

According to the company's "Clean Blends" promise, no gluten is present or added to any of the smoothies on the menu. That means it's a rather safe bet to get your daily dose of fruits and vegetables with a smoothie without the risk of gluten. In addition, the company says that other additives like high fructose corn syrup (which differs from regular corn syrup), trans fats, hydrogenated oils, artificial flavors, or preservatives are not in its made-to-order smoothies.