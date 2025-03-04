Are All Smoothie King Smoothies Gluten-Free?
If you prefer to get your daily avocado and blueberry smoothie out at a shop instead of making it at home, you might resort to a chain such as Smoothie King. With over 1,000 locations across three continents, Smoothie King is likely somewhere in your neck of the woods. However, for those who exclude gluten from their diet, whether it's out of necessity or just a health-conscious decision, eating out even at juice bars can be risky. Luckily, all of the smoothies sold at Smoothie King are intended to be completely gluten free.
According to the company's "Clean Blends" promise, no gluten is present or added to any of the smoothies on the menu. That means it's a rather safe bet to get your daily dose of fruits and vegetables with a smoothie without the risk of gluten. In addition, the company says that other additives like high fructose corn syrup (which differs from regular corn syrup), trans fats, hydrogenated oils, artificial flavors, or preservatives are not in its made-to-order smoothies.
Other allergens you might want to watch out for at Smoothie King
You may be tempted to let out a sigh of relief knowing that your daily Pure Recharge Strawberry smoothie doesn't have gluten — but that doesn't mean that there aren't other allergens to potentially be concerned over. According to the smoothie giant, it uses ingredients that contain milk, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, and eggs. Even if your go-to order doesn't contain those ingredients, consider cross contamination if you want or need to avoid consuming any of those allergens per its menu.
Smoothie King doesn't sling sandwiches, wraps, or paninis like other smoothie chains, so you shouldn't need to worry about gluten cross contamination. Even its supplements, like the Gladiator Protein and Lean1 Protein, claim to be gluten free. Should you want to play it safe and make your own at home to be safe, here are the tips you need to make a perfect smoothie, like why frozen fruit is an ideal component.