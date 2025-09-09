Review: Shake Shack's New French Onion Menu Delivers Some Delectable Delights For The Fall

To some (myself included), French onion soup is something of a culinary ideal. Whether it's a diner, pub, or cozy bistro, digging into a cheese-encrusted crock promises an unparalleled combination of deep umami flavors, light sweetness, and instant familiarity. In my experience, one of the only ways to elevate this blissfully simple dish is to pair it alongside a perfectly cooked burger. So when Shake Shack announced it would be incorporating my go-to comfort food into its new fall menu, I was instantly desperate to have a taste.

The burger chain is slightly tweaking some of its core classics to accomplish its new French onion selections: a French onion soup burger, French onion soup 'Shroom burger, and a French onion Shack Stack. It's also added a pair of new sides in parmesan garlic fries and — at long last — onion rings. The seasonal items will make their big debut on September 9, 2025, exclusively on the app, before hitting all nationwide menus on September 12.

I was invited to the Shake Shack Innovation Kitchen in Manhattan's West Village to sample these items before they hit restaurants. And from the first bite, I knew the burger chain was on to something big with its autumn offerings. Read on to see what you can expect from the seasonal menu (and why I'm officially embracing French Onion Fall).

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.