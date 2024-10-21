10 Store-Bought Aioli, Ranked Worst To Best

America runs on condiments — a foodstuff category that adds endless flavor and joy to our lives. States like Texas and Missouri would be lost without the thick and tangy tastes of barbecue sauce. Ranch dressing is a staple part of the Midwestern diet (and this Ohioan author can certainly attest to that). And a sports game anywhere in the country wouldn't be the same if you couldn't slather your hot dog with either mustard or ketchup.

However, one of our more recent obsessions is the sauce known as aioli. While this white condiment only began to reach popularity in the U.S. during the early 2000s, aioli is an ancient sauce. And, although many only consider aioli as a garlicky substitute for mayonnaise, it has other differences from the better-known latter condiment. First of all, aioli is much trickier to type in your Google search bar. Then, in terms of ingredients, a garlic aioli recipe is an emulsified spread primarily made up of mashed garlic and olive oil, while mayo sticks mostly to neutral oils, eggs, and vinegar. Of course, many aioli variations you find in restaurants or on the grocery store shelf will present some combination of these two creamy condiments, but I won't let that deter from the garlicky goodness.

At this point, plenty of brands have jumped on the aioli train, from big names like Kraft and Hellmann's to specialty companies like Stonewall Kitchen and Terrapin Ridge Farms. I taste-tested a wide variety of them to learn which aioli products do the condiment category proud.