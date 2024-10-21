10 Store-Bought Aioli, Ranked Worst To Best
America runs on condiments — a foodstuff category that adds endless flavor and joy to our lives. States like Texas and Missouri would be lost without the thick and tangy tastes of barbecue sauce. Ranch dressing is a staple part of the Midwestern diet (and this Ohioan author can certainly attest to that). And a sports game anywhere in the country wouldn't be the same if you couldn't slather your hot dog with either mustard or ketchup.
However, one of our more recent obsessions is the sauce known as aioli. While this white condiment only began to reach popularity in the U.S. during the early 2000s, aioli is an ancient sauce. And, although many only consider aioli as a garlicky substitute for mayonnaise, it has other differences from the better-known latter condiment. First of all, aioli is much trickier to type in your Google search bar. Then, in terms of ingredients, a garlic aioli recipe is an emulsified spread primarily made up of mashed garlic and olive oil, while mayo sticks mostly to neutral oils, eggs, and vinegar. Of course, many aioli variations you find in restaurants or on the grocery store shelf will present some combination of these two creamy condiments, but I won't let that deter from the garlicky goodness.
At this point, plenty of brands have jumped on the aioli train, from big names like Kraft and Hellmann's to specialty companies like Stonewall Kitchen and Terrapin Ridge Farms. I taste-tested a wide variety of them to learn which aioli products do the condiment category proud.
10. Primal Kitchen Garlic Aioli
Primal Kitchen takes pride in offering sauces, dressings, condiments, and more made with high-quality ingredients, and its take on aioli is no different. The brand actually whips up a garlic aioli mayo for an interesting mashup made with avocado oil, eggs, vinegar, sea salt, lemon oil, garlic oil, and rosemary extract — using organic ingredients, of course.
With garlic at the forefront, and in the title, that's the pungent essence I expected as I tried the gelatin-like mixture. However, the smell that emits from the glass jar is decidedly vinegary, and the taste is dominated by strong citrusy lemon — and even strange metallic hints — rather than the mayo's namesake. The garlic flavor is faint, to say the least, and I also couldn't shake the feeling that this was not a product I was supposed to be eating on its own. Perhaps this spread would work well mixed into a fresh salad dressing, or even into a chicken salad. However, it doesn't tick the boxes of what I envision a good aioli to be. Sure, it's thick and creamy (after a good stir), but it's not rich, tangy, or garlicky. This is an unfortunate revelation, especially given the product's steep price tag.
9. Subway Roasted Garlic Aioli
As of March 2024, Subway is officially in the store-bought sauce game. With help from the T. Marzetti Company, the sandwich chain has crafted recipes inspired by customers' favorite sauce flavors, and is now offering four different shiny green bottles to grocery store shoppers — one of which is filled with a roasted garlic aioli.
Based on looks alone, I would have guessed this sauce to be a Caesar dressing, or even a ranch with a darker tint. Runny with a low viscosity, consistency-wise this does fit into the pourable dressing category more so than the dippable, smear-able aioli family. As soon as a drop of the substance hits your taste receptors, though, any thoughts of texture are quickly zapped away. Garlic products are listed on the sauce's ingredient list four separate times, and it shows. The taste sensation blasts well past umami and straight into bitingly pungent, with twinges of acidic vinegar. It seems that compared to the underwhelming garlic presence in Primal Kitchen's aioli, Subway overcorrected in the other direction, creating a mess of garlicky chaos — and not even fresh garlicky chaos, but more so the type you would scoop from a jar.
Not all is necessarily lost, however. I believe that there's hope for this sauce if it's lightly drizzled — and I mean lightly — on a sub. Other than this ultra-specific use case, though, I'm not sure there's a spot for Subway's aioli in my kitchen.
8. Kraft Burger Aioli
When saucing hamburgers, I love a good condiment made specifically for this purpose, customarily made up of some combination of ketchup, mayonnaise, pickle relish, and even mustard. At the same time, a well-crafted aioli is also something of a culinary treasure. However, this Kraft burger aioli doesn't seem to fit well into either category. Instead, it leads with horseradish first while its other ingredients — including tomato puree, garlic, mustard seed, and dried onion — take a back seat. It's primarily pungent, and even a little bit spicy if you get a large enough dollop.
Gloppy with a light orange tint, the sauce's stature and color are fitting for its name and designation. I also can't help but think it would be a great match for a fish sandwich, or even a plump shrimp po'boy. However, the sauce isn't winning any versatility awards, and if you don't enjoy the sinus-tickling sensation of horseradish, this Kraft creation isn't likely to tickle your fancy at all.
The condiment brand does boast three other distinct varieties of aioli — including Smoky Hickory Bacon Flavored Aioli and Chipotle Aioli — all released along with the burger aioli in April 2024. Some of these alternative flavors may better hit the mark.
7. Hellmann's Garlic Aioli
Yes, aioli and mayonnaise are decidedly different. But, once you have a winning mayonnaise recipe, it's really just a quick hop, skip, and jump over to aioli — likely the reason why Hellmann's added this product to its lineup in 2023. Classified as a dip and spread, Hellmann's garlic mayo aioli is canola oil-based and made with real garlic, along with other 100% vegan ingredients.
Generally speaking, aioli is known to sway more towards the thicker side compared to mayonnaise, but this iteration moves in the opposite direction. Appearance-wise, this more saturated foundation is the only detail that differentiates it from a standard jar of Hellmann's. On the palate, though, it couldn't be more different. This tastes nothing like the brand's mayonnaise — which could be either a good or bad thing, depending on how you look at it — and instead gives over all control to the garlic. With just a slight tang in the aftertaste and not a whole lot of flavor density, this one ingredient has a great deal riding on it, and unfortunately doesn't manage to leave a lasting impression. For me, it boils down to being just okay, and not quite as crave-worthy as other more established recipes.
6. Stonewall Kitchen Lemon Herb Aioli
I was hesitant to give this one a go after the surprising citrus fiasco presented by Primal Kitchen's aioli. But this time, I knew strong pangs of lemon were coming, and I could prepare my taste buds accordingly. This aioli comes from Stonewall Kitchen, a specialty food producer based in Maine that's known for its homemade-style goods, including jams, jellies, dressings, condiments, and sauces — not to mention Ina Garten's favorite maple syrup. The company offers a few aioli varieties — including versions flavored with rosemary or jalapeño, bacon, and cheese — so I thought it only fair to include two of its recipes in this taste test, keeping things a little more simple with the roasted garlic aioli and this lemon-herb variation that caught my eye.
Lemon is at the forefront of this aioli, to be sure, but the astringency is minimized by the sauce's thick and creamy foundation. With plentiful specks and flecks of green swimming throughout the jar, the taste of tarragon is accounted for. I would have preferred a more pronounced dill flavor to offset the other ingredients, though. Overall, this product is pleasant, and obviously well-made. As the manufacturer suggests, I can also see it being a great accompaniment to fish, or maybe even baked chicken breast. However, since this sauce is not dippable, and other uses seem to be few and far between, I can't justify promoting it more than other aioli brands that are more adaptable and good on literally anything.
5. Boar's Head Garlic Aioli Gourmaise
Before you go probing the condiment aisle for Boar's Head aioli, let me share that it's not likely to be found there — hopefully you can learn from my own time-wasting mistakes. Instead, check the deli department. This is where I found the sauce camped out next to the brand's meats and cheeses at my local Kroger.
Once I finally had the elusive bottle in hand, I took note of its chic appearance and classification as a garlic aioli "gourmaise" — this sounds posh, but it's really just Boar's Head having a fancy way of saying this is a condiment made primarily of mayonnaise and other herbs or spices. Available at a surprisingly reasonable, middle-of-the-road price point and featuring a dense, more-velvety-than-mayo texture, all the stars align here for a great aioli. However, the mixture of soybean oil, eggs, vinegar, garlic, lemon juice, and spices is regrettably bland, and even a bit oily. The slightly bitter taste of garlic is the strongest of the bunch. But, even with this principal ingredient, the aroma is more powerful than the flavor.
I love that this product carries that closer-to-aioli essence — the reason it's ranked closer to the top of the list than the bottom. But, it's in need of a little less oil and a little bit more dimension to stand out from the crowd.
4. Flavortown Famous Donkey Sauce
In true Guy Fieri fashion, this sauce puts an interesting spin on aioli that certainly takes you on a ride to Flavortown — just along a different route than anticipated. While this isn't explicitly labeled as an aioli, the makeup of Famous Donkey Sauce provides a similar flavor profile of creamy garlic accompanied by flavor boosters like Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice.
The pale sauce comes out more diluted than I thought it would be in terms of both texture and taste. It's smoothly savory, with subtle jabs of garlic and pepper on the back end. Yet, it's missing that strong get-up-and-go oomph that one would expect from a spirited character like Guy Fieri. The pangs of Worcestershire fall flat, leaving behind a sauce just slightly more diverse and flavorful than an average ranch dressing.
It's still palatable, don't get me wrong. I'd be happy to dress up a burger or sandwich with it at any diner, drive-in, or dive. However, in the world of bold and luscious aioli, Famous Donkey Sauce kicks back too much in the flavor department to top the charts. No disrespect, Guy.
3. Terrapin Ridge Farms Pesto Aioli
Compared to condiment giants like Kraft and Hellmann's, Terrapin Ridge is a more boutique brand. However, in a relatively short amount of time, it has grown from whipping up just a handful of products into an assemblage of more than 80 offerings, including garnishing squeezes like this pesto aioli. Right off the bat, I have to give the sauce credit for its uniqueness. Aside from a competing option from Stonewall Kitchen, pesto is not a flavor you see often among aioli products. So, this brand received automatic bonus points in my book — but the quality of its one-of-a-kind taste remained to be seen.
With no pine nuts or Parmesan, the main crossover ingredient between standard pesto and this squeezable sauce is basil. The culinary herb joins typical aioli ingredients like canola oil, vinegar, eggs, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and garlic within the container. The result is a fresh and light substance that offers a few notes of garlic and mustardy tang, following the initial blast of basil. It certainly didn't get on very well with my plate of fries. However, in its own smaller niche — drizzled on a pizza, Caprese salad, or a pan of roasted veggies — I think it would really shine. After this encounter, I am also more than willing to give the brand's other aioli versions a shot — I specifically have my eye on the truffle and everything aioli installments.
2. Kraft Garlic Aioli
Dipping back into the land of Kraft, here is its garlic aioli. And, compared to the acquired taste of the brand's burger-focused bottle, this sauce knocks it out of the park. At first, the presentation is slightly worrisome, taking on a darker tan hue and a consistency that isn't quite chunky, but less glossy and well-blended compared to other options. Then, the taste more than makes up for it. The use of roasted garlic — in addition to standard raw garlic and dried garlic — is clear, giving each taste a bit of mild sweetness accompanied by just enough potency.
This is the first garlic-centered option that leans toward a back-to-basics aioli rather than being more reminiscent of a mayonnaise — or even a ranch dressing (looking at you, Flavortown) — with garlic flavoring tossed in almost as an afterthought. Not to mention, despite its less uniform texture, this has an invitingly buttery mouthfeel to it. This is the kind of sauce that I would be happy to receive alongside a plate of truffle fries at a casual restaurant. But, I think if you're a garlic lover, the options for using it are truly endless. Whether you're looking to dip, dunk, or drizzle, this sauce has you covered.
1. Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Garlic Aioli
Stonewall Kitchen has created the aioli to top all other store-bought aioli brands — a true quintessential recipe, if you will. It starts with a standard blend of ingredients (including canola oil, eggs, garlic, vinegar, and a pinch of mustard powder) and turns the mixture into something magical, with the power to elevate nearly any foodstuff thrown at it. I swear this has everything to do with the inclusion of roasted garlic — an add-in that also gave the Kraft Garlic Aioli a boost ... and while it didn't help in Subway's case, there were different factors at play with that product.
When first unscrewing the lid to this jar, vinegar and egg dominate the nose, transporting me back to a childhood of dyeing Easter eggs. However, on the tongue, a bold, creamy richness takes over, with a savory garlic flavor that lands perfectly in between mild and pungent. It's well-balanced and not overly diverse, with just a few subtle tangy notes and hints of mustard to complement the garlic. However, flavor diversification isn't really necessary when you've mastered your art.
Stonewall Kitchen considers this aioli as a classic product of its lineup, and now it's crystal-clear why. Not only does this aioli stand out against the other Stonewall Kitchen creations, but it's also a saucy champ when pitted against other brands. It may cost a little bit extra, but this juice is worth every bit of the squeeze.
Methodology
Although most aioli recipes seem fairly straightforward as some blend of garlic, oil, and sometimes further ingredients such as eggs, vinegar, and lemon juice, it's an emulsion that's easy to mess up. For this reason, not all brands are created equal when it comes to this condiment category.
In order to rank these 10 store-bought aioli brands, I focused heavily on the following three criteria: quality and balance of ingredients, adherence to flavor descriptions, and versatility. Each brand was evaluated based on the purity of its ingredient list and how well it achieved the intended flavor profile — especially for garlic-focused aioli options, for which a strong but not overpowering garlic presence was essential. For instance, Primal Kitchen's garlic aioli, while thick and creamy, fell short due to its overpowering lemon flavor, failing to deliver the expected garlic punch. In contrast, brands like Stonewall Kitchen's Roasted Garlic Aioli excelled by delivering a harmonious blend of flavors, allowing the roasted garlic to shine without being overly pungent.
Versatility was also crucial. While I can appreciate the niche applications of something like the pesto aioli by Terrapin Ridge Farms, sauces with a broader usage were more heavily favored. I love an aioli that can seamlessly shift from a fry-dipping sauce to a pita garnishment to a glaze for steak or fish. Ultimately, after a lot of tasting and trials, I was able to identify the store-bought aioli products that are bound to be an asset to your kitchen, along with those that are smeared with imperfections.