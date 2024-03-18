Aioli Is The Garlicky Substitute For Mayo In Your Savory Recipes

Tangy, slightly salty, and overall creamy, mayo is the building block for a plethora of recipes. It's a great source for fat, making dishes a little richer than they originally are. The condiment is incredible for flavor, as well, but aioli can be the delectable substitute for mayonnaise in savory dishes.

Now, don't get us wrong – mayo and aioli are absolutely not the same thing. Yet, they share similar foundations. Both birthed from various Mediterranean cuisines, classic mayonnaise has a base of egg yolks and oil, with mustard, salt, lemon juice, and white wine vinegar rounding out the creamy condiment. Many aioli recipes also begin with egg yolks, although it's not always a requirement. Still, the condiment contains olive oil, salt, and garlic cloves, with lemon juice often making an appearance to brighten things up.

The two emulsions have a distinct thick, creamy feel, although aioli's flavor is made much more pungent thanks to the garlic. If you do use modern interpretations of aioli that rely on egg yolks, lemon juice, or even mayo itself, the condiment can become a quick stand-in for mayonnaise. It's like mayo 2.0, with an earthy taste that elevates all your savory dishes. Aioli can be the mayo swap for a more flavorful club sandwich, a condiment that easily elevates coleslaw, or simply something that brings more flavor to your onion dip.