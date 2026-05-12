6 Cooking Shows From The '90s That Are Still Worth Watching

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Nostalgia for the 1990s is real: Those who lived through the last decade of the 20th century have many reasons to reminisce about the good old days, and those who missed it might wonder if it was really as awesome as everyone says. Every '90s kid fondly remembers their family's go-to pizza chain, and it's no accident that major chains have bet big on nostalgic offerings to lure in customers. If you're looking for a great way to learn a little more about the vibe of the '90s — or go back to those simpler times — checking out some of the decade's best cooking shows is a great way to do exactly that.

And there are a number of them that are still worth the watch. Aside from offering some feel-good television of the time, there's plenty you can learn from these shows. Some of the biggest food stars of the 21st century got their start in the '90s, and there's something pretty neat about seeing them in their early days. Other stars are gone but should definitely not be forgotten.

Before we dive in, a disclaimer: This is absolutely not a complete list of all the great cooking shows of the '90s; it's simply some of the best that you can still watch in their entirety or at least catch episodes from. Not all '90s shows are available online or on a streaming network — unfortunately — but there are hours of great television worth settling in for.