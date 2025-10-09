14 Best Food Shows Of 2025 (So Far)
Food-centric shows — whether it's your favorite competition show, heart-stopping drama, or a travel series featuring foodie personalities living the dream while galivanting across the world — have been a part of our entertainment landscape for a long time. In fact, food-related entertainment has only gotten bigger and better through the years, and there are a ton of options in 2025. With that in mind, we decided to take a look at some of the year's many food-related shows available across streaming platforms.
There are plenty of food-focused series and cooking shows from 2025 that you might want to consider penciling into your schedule. To be clear, this is kind of an important decision, too. Research has found that the cooking shows we watch may shape our eating habits in a lot of ways by introducing us to new cuisine, and providing us with new ideas on how to use familiar ingredients. We looked at all kinds of programming, including the ever-popular compeition show format, along with some dramas, some documentaries, and some travel shows: In the spirit of offering something for everyone, we went for a variety that's sure to spark your interest.
The best food shows can broaden your culinary horizons and entertain you at the same time. These will! With that in mind, here are the best food shows released during 2025 so far (and we promise: no spoilers).
The Bear (Season 4)
It almost goes without saying that "The Bear" is among the best of 2025's food-related television shows, but we'd be remiss not to include it. When the Season 4 trailer dropped in May and put the villain front and center, fans knew they were in for a wild ride, and the season doesn't disappoint. Now, we can't get into too much detail since we're going absolutely spoiler-free here. But we can say "The Bear" manages to grow from its earlier seasons while holding onto everything that made it popular in the first place.
It's tough when a show hits with the kind of force that "The Bear" did, yet four seasons in, it's showing no signs of slowing down. Episodes have been almost universally highly-rated and Jeremy Allen White is still getting accolades for his performance, while the remaining cast members had their moments to shine, too. Fans of binge-watching a show were undoubtedly thrilled that all 10 episodes dropped at once, though there was even better news: It was renewed almost immediately for Season 5.
Great British Bake Off (Season 16)
It's undeniable that America became enamored with the charm of the "Great British Bake Off," and it makes sense. It's wonderfully wholesome, there's none of the cutthroat attitudes and controversies that fill countless other shows, and we've learned some great tips, tricks, and pointers from the "Great British Baking Show" (as it's called in the U.S.).
Season 16 dropped in 2025, with a group of bakers from England as well as Northern Ireland, Wales, and Scotland, all ready and waiting to show off their baking chops to fans on either side of the pond. Familiar faces — including Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and Alison Hammond — return, and fans were eagerly awaiting the chance to see new challenges and showstoppers. This season doesn't disappoint, managing to hold onto its charm after a shocking number of seasons and pull in high approval ratings from viewers.
Speculation that the formula may be going stale after all these years (see what we did there?) fell to the wayside, as an incredibly diverse group of bakers put heart and soul into their creations for a season that's as touching as it is educational. Looking for something between episodes? Please, go and watch Noel Fielding's "The Mighty Boosh" (you're welcome).
Somebody Feed Phil (Season 8)
There's a lot of love out there for Phil Rosenthal's "Somebody Feed Phil." Part food show, part travel show, and partially a show that makes you feel like you're sitting down with an old friend for a long overdue chat, the eighth season dropped in 2025. In addition to Boston and Las Vegas, this season also saw Rosenthal head to international locations, including Amsterdam, Basque Country, Tbilisi, Australia, Manila, and Guatemala, making this a truly global adventure that's enough to make anyone jealous.
As Rosenthal has previously stated, he is absolutely living the dream with this show. In a world that can be incredibly divisive, a number of people have thanked him for making a show that's so full of positivity and earnest excitement. It's a near-perfect watch for those days when we need a little extra mental and emotional pick-me-up, and to remind everyone of the importance of kindness.
The newest season brings all of the delicious food, beautiful scenery, and immersion in incredible experiences; these range from boodle fights in Manila to sampling grapes off the vine in the world's oldest wine-making country. Plus, it's clear he's having just as much fun as he always does.
Pamela's Cooking with Love
Did you have "cooking show hosted by Pamela Anderson in her home kitchen" on your 2025 Bingo card? We definitely did not. Yet this is one time we're not the least bit annoyed about it. It had taken around 30 years for her to get the green light for the vegan and plant-based cooking show, and as Anderson explained, "This has always been my dream to have a cooking show. Always, always, always."
Each episode welcomes another chef into Anderson's kitchen, shining the spotlight on things like Middle Eastern spices and flavors to tips and tricks for the perfect pineapple upside-down cake. One of Anderson's favorites is a fermentation, preservation, and pickle-centric episode, for a lovely reason: Her great-aunt's pickles earned her all kinds of awards and ribbons.
Not only has each episode gotten wildly high ratings in the numbers game, but chatter on Reddit tells an even bigger picture. Anderson is lauded for being honestly welcoming, friendly, and down-to-earth, giving off some serious big-sister vibes, and for being an absolute breath of fresh air in an industry that is all too often concerned more with image than honestly embracing your true self.
Dinner Time Live with David Chang (Season 3)
On the one hand, it's fascinating to watch the type of cooking show that gives you a glimpse into the workings of commercial kitchens, or that shows you world class chefs flawlessly recreating incredibly complex dishes with ease. Yet "Dinner Time Live with David Chang" proves there's room for something else in the realm of cooking shows. A show where he welcomes a few people in to sit and chat with him while he cooks, it's an incredibly accessible, familiar vibe that's pretty wonderful to watch — especially with the stories Chang tells about the dishes he makes.
Season 3's lineup includes guests like Joe Manganiello, Chrissy Teigen, and Lana Condor, and it's even more streamlined than ever. It's lost none of that dinner-at-a-friend's-house vibe, and that's exactly what it was always meant to be. After all, when Chang developed the idea, he started with a kitchen stocked not with thousands of dollars of commercial equipment, but by building a kitchen that would be familiar to most home cooks. It's a very honest look at a very outstanding chef: Chang's talents are on full display (and under full pressure), but it's still a lovely look at an honest side of celebrity cooking — and big names in Hollywood — that we rarely see.
Chef's Table: Legends (season 10)
For those who have seen previous seasons of "Chef's Table," you already know this one's a little different from the typical cooking or competition show. Each episode is a biography of a single chef, and some of the big names previously featured on the show include Magnus Nilsson, Dominique Crenn, and Dario Ceccini. For 2025 — which is the 10th anniversary of the show's debut — they're doing things a little differently. Now, it's four legendary chefs in the spotlight: José Andrés, Thomas Keller, Jamie Oliver, and Alice Waters.
The idea was to feature chefs that changed the way we think about food, from Andrés' activism to Oliver's influence on home cooking. If it seems as though distilling these incredible, world-changing careers down into a single episode is a challenge, that would be correct. Still, each chef signed on to work with interviewers and film crews over a two-week period, guaranteeing a unique, unabashedly intimate look. The result is a season that's lauded for episodes that have the feel of a feature film, and for anyone wanting more, there's reportedly plans to expand the franchise into other realms of media, including books and podcasts.
Tucci in Italy
Back in 2021, we saw the release of "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy." It was a wonderfully personal look at Italian food traditions and culture, and that show ran for two seasons. While it's not back, 2025 has seen the release of the very similar "Tucci in Italy," and if you liked the first show, you'll likely enjoy this one, as well.
This time, Tucci's exploring things like the connection between terrain and cuisine in Abruzzo, how cities like Rome continue to embrace the fresh bounty of the countryside, and how an increasingly industrialized north is changing. The series is already green-lit for a second season, which is going to feature five more episodes, five more regions, and more of the lesser-known culinary history of each. That renewal isn't really surprising, especially considering Tucci brings something to the show that's uniquely his own.
Simply put, it's a case of the show standing out among others thanks largely to Tucci's earnest and honest interest in the things he's discovering right along with us. Rather than watching someone live the impossible dream, we're there with him — along for the ride, and we're totally there for it.
No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski
Most of us have at least one food item or dish that's associated with a very powerful memory, and that's the idea at the heart of "No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski." This is on full display in the show. Each episode features Porowski joining a star and heading to their ancestral homeland for a look at the culinary traditions of their heritage and family. The tears are real, like the ones shed in the episode featuring Awkwafina on a trip to Korea.
This heartfelt and heartwarming food show hits all the right notes in all the right ways. It's a fascinating look at the ways in which our foodie history impacts who we are, with other episodes starring Florence Pugh (England), Justin Theroux (Italy), James Marsden (Germany), Issa Rae (Senegal), and Henry Golding (Borneo).
A truly global show, Golding's episode ranges from Texas to the Bavarian Mountains. Additionally, Porowski has said in interviews that there were a few things they were careful to keep in mind when filming. It was about sharing, self-discovery, and creating a safe environment to do so, with the hopes it would lead to viewers to rethink the importance of food in their own family histories and narratives.
Big Burger Battle
We wanted to make sure there was something for everyone on our round-up of the best food shows of 2025, so of course there's a good old-fashioned competition show (or a few). "Big Burger Battle" is a show where contestants face a series of challenges and need to put together the best burger — often using specific ingredients — along with sides, which get their time in the spotlight, too.
Comedian Andrew Phung is the host, and if you've ever watched competition shows and thought you'd love to see one that takes itself a little less seriously, this one's for you. The burgers are also absolutely stunning, but here's the thing: They're the sort of thing that, in many cases, you might see yourself adding to your weekly rotation ... albeit with some changes.
Perhaps grilled cheese smashburgers, or a donut burger with giant strips of bacon? Maybe inside-out burgers with the meat patties on the outside (why not)? In short, it's a tremendously fun competition show with a ton of ideas that might make it to your own dinner table, and we're on board with that.
Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the States
Gordon Ramsay is one of those celebrity chefs that inspires some strong feelings. Whether you respect him for his dedication to his craft or cringe when he's yelling at subordinates, the truth is that those who know him say there's more to Ramsay than the persona you see on television. Still, when it comes time to film "Hell's Kitchen," the gloves come off and he expects to see nothing but the best — meaning viewers can be guaranteed they're in for a ride.
That's one of the reasons that we're including this new season. Unlike most of the other shows we're featuring, "Hell's Kitchen" started not long before this writing, and the season is ongoing. But we have faith in Ramsay; after all, he never goes into anything halfway, and there's a reason this show has been on as long as it has been.
The 24th season includes a bit of a twist on previous entries, as the initial group includes a chef from every state. This adds a fun new element to the contest for viewers, who may be wondering how if their state is appropriately represented.
K-Foodie Meets J-Foodie
"K-Foodie Meets J-Foodie" is a little different from your typical cooking show in the sense that it's as much about culture and food's ability to connect us as it is about the food itself. It stars singer Sung Si-kyung (the K-foodie) and actor Yutaka Matsushige (the J-foodie) as they head out to restaurants across Korea and Japan. According to the show's producer, the idea is to kick off a conversation in which the two share not only the dishes, but how important they are on a personal and cultural level.
It's a fascinating look at two friends comparing the differences between their own foodie cultures, and there's another interesting thing at work here, too. Korean culture is very much about sharing that the idea of going out for a meal on your own hasn't really been a thing until recently ... and that's changing thanks to Matsushige's other popular show, "The Solitary Gourmet." It's lauded as a really lovely show that also discusses how food brings us together, we think we could use more of these shows.
The Food that Built America (Season 6)
There's great news for history buffs: The History Channel's "The Food That Built America" is back in 2025, with a sixth season that takes a look at things like the development of movie theatre concession stands, how coffee got so popular, and just how shopping and food came together in the food courts that were so popular in the 1980s. While there are a lot of mall food court restaurants that have quietly disappeared, we definitely appreciate the fact that they have not been entirely forgotten.
And we also appreciate the fact that this show doesn't make history feel like a chore. For those who haven't seen it, everything is explained with interview segments and hilariously-done reenactments, and yes, Adam Richman is back for this season, too. In an interview with TVInsider in March 2025, he stated "to see the human stories ... and have a different accountability to the foods we eat, I think that is what people are interested in."
Dinner with Gavin Rossdale
Did we think that we were going to be talking about a cooking show hosted by Gavin Rossdale in 2025? Absolutely not. Even if we had, we'd have never have curated a guest list that included Tom Jones, Brooke Shields, and Jack McBrayer for the show. But here we are, and it turns out that Rossdale's show is getting some major attention.
On the show, the musician prepares a meal for a rotating series of guests. In an interview with Fine Dining Lovers in March 2025, Rossdale explained he derives "the same satisfaction from cooking as I do from writing a song. It's all about finding that perfect balance."
The show includes some incredibly poignant conversations along side the food, and yes: There are some tears here, too. Rossdale has also said that some of the guests have since become legitimate friends of his in the aftermath, and that really says it all, doesn't it?
Chopped (season 60)
Back in 2023, "Chopped" judge Chris Santos sat down for an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, and told us that he had no plans to call it quits anytime soon. "Chopped," he explained, was always fun, always a chance to learn — or experience — something new, and in a nutshell? Everyone loved doing it. There must be something magical going on here, because 2025 saw the drop of Season 60, and that puts this fan favorite show at more than 750 episodes.
It wasn't an overnight success according to host Ted Allen – the original pitch involved a mansion and a chihuahua — but it was an enduring one, and that makes sense. It's fast-paced, creative, and the perfect format to keep viewers playing along at home, guessing what they'd do with mystery basket ingredients if they were in the chef's shoes. We'd argue that it's just as good as it's always been, too, and has lost none of what made it popular in the first place. If anything, the long-term regulars have gelled in a way that makes it more than watchable, and it's absolutely bingeable.