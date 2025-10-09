14 Best Food Shows Of 2025 (So Far)

Food-centric shows — whether it's your favorite competition show, heart-stopping drama, or a travel series featuring foodie personalities living the dream while galivanting across the world — have been a part of our entertainment landscape for a long time. In fact, food-related entertainment has only gotten bigger and better through the years, and there are a ton of options in 2025. With that in mind, we decided to take a look at some of the year's many food-related shows available across streaming platforms.

There are plenty of food-focused series and cooking shows from 2025 that you might want to consider penciling into your schedule. To be clear, this is kind of an important decision, too. Research has found that the cooking shows we watch may shape our eating habits in a lot of ways by introducing us to new cuisine, and providing us with new ideas on how to use familiar ingredients. We looked at all kinds of programming, including the ever-popular compeition show format, along with some dramas, some documentaries, and some travel shows: In the spirit of offering something for everyone, we went for a variety that's sure to spark your interest.

The best food shows can broaden your culinary horizons and entertain you at the same time. These will! With that in mind, here are the best food shows released during 2025 so far (and we promise: no spoilers).