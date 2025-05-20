The Bear Season 4 Trailer Puts The Kitchen's Ultimate Villain Front And Center: Time

Acclaimed FX series "The Bear" has just dropped its Season 4 trailer and it's a doozy, pitting Carmy and his crew against an actual clock in the hopes of turning a profit and keeping the lights on. With a strong start in its debut season in 2022, "The Bear" follows the trials and tribulations of fine dining chef Carmy Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, as he struggles to manage his late brother's Chicago sandwich shop.

Joined by a motley kitchen crew including Ayo Edebiri's Sydney Adamu, Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Richie, and more, the series is known for its tense atmosphere and unflinching portrayal of grief and the stress of running a small business. Though Season 3 of "The Bear" definitely got a few things right about the importance of plating in fine dining, fans noted that it felt overall stagnated as far as development. But with a literal ticking clock punctuating the beginning of the gut-wrenching trailer, it seems Season 4 of "The Bear" is not messing around.

As Oliver Platt's Uncle Jimmy sets down a clock at the beginning of the trailer noting that, when it gets to zero, the restaurant will need to cease operations, the pressure is on more than ever before. With a combined total of over $800,000 owed to him between his initial loan of $300,000 to help open the restaurant and another $500,000 for renovations made in Season Two, the stakes are high and it's up to The Bear's ragtag crew to keep the restaurant afloat or see it gone forever.