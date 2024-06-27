What The Bear Season 3 Gets Right About The Importance Of Plating In Fine Dining

This article contains spoilers for "The Bear" Season 3.

Culinary geeks and fans of prestige TV alike are rejoicing that the FX series "The Bear" has dropped all episodes of its much-anticipated third season at once on streaming services. Certainly by now, some diehard fans have binged the entire block, but even those who only caught the first episode, "Tomorrow," were treated to a haunting, poetic journey that ping-ponged across Carmy's experiences in life and various kitchens.

While themes, both postscript and prescient, abound in the episode, one that lingered in the background was the exacting and important nature of plating in fine dining. "The Bear" treats us to a bevy of cameos throughout the episode, including Olivia Colman's Chef Andrea Terry and Joel McHale's Chef David Fields as well as real-life chefs Daniel Boulud, René Redzepi, and Thomas Keller. These stewards — and tormentors — of Carmy's journey guide him through culinary basics — trussing a chicken, for example — all the way up to the precise plating of food.

Reverence for ingredients and overall flavor are paramount, of course, but the visual component requires just as much attention to detail. Out come the much-lampooned, but ever-useful, tweezers to pluck blossoms and gently lean herb sprigs over a perfectly cooked piece of fish. For those without a culinary background, this fussiness may seem silly, but it's a culinary maxim that we first feast with our eyes. In fact, there are many plating tricks that can even elevate your own meals at home.