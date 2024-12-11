Why Julia Child Refused To Use The Word 'Gourmet'

We can all agree that sheep's milk Roquefort has more "gourmet" to it than a slice of plastic-wrapped American cheese. But whether you happen to like American cheese more isn't the subject here. The fact is that Roquefort fits the gourmet bill better on flavor, texture, and intrinsic impressiveness — the third quality of which is hardest to define. Julia Child was acutely aware of this. By definition, "The French Chef" herself was certainly a textbook gourmet, but she wasn't a fan of the word. "French cooking is just a wonderful way to treat food," Child once explained (via Time). "All it really is, is just good cooking."

The authority at Merriam-Webster defines "gourmet" as "of, relating to, or being high quality, expensive, or specialty food typically requiring elaborate and expert preparation." A gourmet meal can be cooked in a gourmet kitchen by a gourmet chef. Although, while a fresh peach picked from a backyard tree is easily the highest-quality fruit a person could eat, it feels less gourmet than black truffle salt or restaurant-brand chili crisp that costs $4 a spoonful.

For all its best food-worship intentions, the word "gourmet" is shrouded in an inherent air of elitism. Gourmet implies affluence and the unspoken value judgment that "x is better than y." Without a less-desirable control group to which to compare it, a "gourmet" offering cannot exist — and in this way, the word signals that a cold-pressed olive oil lover is somehow smarter and worldlier than the takeout pizza on which they drizzle it.

