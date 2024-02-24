The Unexpected Gourmet Groceries You Can Find At Marshalls

Scouring the disheveled racks of a Marshalls for the perfect little black dress or Insta-worthy jean jacket can be an exhausting endeavor. Even the most seasoned bargain hunter can easily become overwhelmed by the less-than-organized chaos plaguing the endless rows of discounted wares at this much-beloved national retailer. It's at precisely this moment that you wander to the back of the store, strolling past rows of fluffy throw pillows and sizeless home goods to discover a delicious hidden gem: the Marshalls grocery aisle.

Known more for its deep discounts on big-name clothing brands, Marshalls (and sister stores like T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods) can also be an epicurean treasure trove if you're willing to do a little digging. Those in the know have been sourcing gourmet goods at exceptionally low prices for years, and it's time to let everyone in on the secret. From vegan pesto to boba tea-flavored mochi, here are 30 unexpected gourmet groceries we found on our Marshalls run in February 2024.