15 Flavorful Fig Recipes
With their wrinkled texture and leathery skin, figs aren't much to look at. But once you cut into these coveted fruits (which are actually a type of syconium, aka a pod housing teeny internal flowers), their vibrant pinkish-red interior is a feast for the eyes. Beyond their captivating appearance, these luscious treasures offer remarkable versatility, seamlessly fitting into both sweet and savory dishes.
In this roundup, we invite you to explore the many ways figs can elevate your culinary experiences. From the savory realm, experience the simplicity of a one-pan fig and balsamic chicken dish, featuring sweet notes of figs beautifully complementing the savory chicken. Or exprience the exquisite fig baked Brie, a decadent union of creamy cheese and jammy figs. For those with a sweet tooth, dive into the vanilla fig smoothie, a creamy blend that captures the essence of figs in each cool, rejuvenating sip. And don't miss the fig and caramel mini cheesecakes, with figs playing a starring role in creating bite-sized delights. Whatever your culinary inclination, these fig recipes are here to showcase the diverse and delicious world of this remarkable fruit.
1. Roasted Fig Agrodolce
In case you don't speak Italian, agrodolce is a type of sweet and sour sauce. Unlike the kind that accompanies your Chinese takeout, the Italian recipe is typically made with onions, garlic, red wine vinegar, and raisins. After roasting and mashing, these ingredients create a jam-like sauce with sweet and tart notes in equal measure. This recipe takes things a step further by incorporating currants, quartered figs, toasted pine nuts, and fresh thyme. Not only is it ridiculously delicious, but it's incredibly versatile. Serve it on top of roast chicken, smear some on a ham sandwich, or drizzle a bit over ice cream.
Recipe: Roasted Fig Agrodolce
2. 1-Pan Fig And Balsamic Chicken
We're all for one-pan meals, especially ones that look as fancy as this one. The pan in question has to be an oven-safe one, as you'll be baking browned chicken thighs with halved figs in the oven for 30 to 35 minutes. Along with the two main ingredients, this dish gets a boost from the red onion, thyme, and garlic. And let's not forget the sauce! Combining high-quality balsamic vinegar, honey, mustard, and chicken stock, it's sweet, acidic, and full of body.
Recipe: 1-Pan Fig And Balsamic Chicken
3. Refreshing Vanilla Fig Smoothie
Figs have long been relegated to the smoothie sidelines in favor of more popular fruits, but no longer. This delicious treat incorporates both fresh and dried figs for maximum fig flavor. Preparation starts by soaking a dried fig for 10 minutes. Once plump, it heads to the blender along with Greek yogurt, almond milk, vanilla protein powder, and a single fresh fig. A touch of maple syrup brings satisfying sweetness, while grated ginger and cinnamon contribute warming notes. Add an eye-catching garnish by skewering fresh figs, sprinkling slivered almonds, and tossing in a cinnamon stick.
Recipe: Refreshing Vanilla Fig Smoothie
4. Fig Baked Brie
Whether presented as an elegant appetizer paired with crackers or enjoyed as a quick and easy weeknight dinner alongside a simple salad, this delectable fig-infused Brie is sure to turn heads. The foundation of this dish is velvety Brie, generously coated with a blend of honey and olive oil and adorned with quartered figs. A brief 15-minute oven stint transforms the Brie's center into a gooey delight. Some chopped pecans, sprinkled over the top just before serving, add the perfect finishing touch. It's a perfect combination — the Brie brings creaminess and saltiness, the figs and honey contribute sweetness, and the pecans add a subtle earthiness.
Recipe: Fig Baked Brie
5. Fig Upside-Down Cake With Bay Leaf Caramel
You've probably heard of pineapple upside-down cake, but have you ever tried a fig upside-down cake? This unique twist stars delicious black mission figs, known for their natural berry-like sweetness and soft, jam-like texture when baked. Preparation begins with coating halved figs in brown sugar and covering them with homemade caramel infused with bay leaves. Complementing the sweetness is a simple vanilla cake featuring a hidden gem — full-fat Greek yogurt, which adds both tangy undertones and moisture to the dessert. However, the true magic happens after the cake cools, when you invert it and notice the beauty of the figs suspended in caramel.
6. Classic Zabaglione With Figs and Amaretti
Joining the ranks of similar custard-based desserts like crème brûlée and crema catalana, zabaglione is an Italian dessert made by gently heating egg yolks and sugar in a bain-marie. Unlike its European cousins, zabaglione gets an extra kick from the addition of Marsala, a fortified Italian wine from Sicily that contributes fruity and nutty notes. This recipe goes one step further by garnishing each serving of zabaglione with fresh sliced figs and a sprinkle of nutmeg. Amaretti biscuits add the perfect finishing touch. Whether enjoyed warm or chilled, this exquisite treat serves as the delicious finale to your favorite Italian meal.
7. Fig And Raspberry Galette
A galette, a versatile term in French cuisine, encompasses any round, mostly flat cake. Demonstrating its adaptability, it can be crafted from pastry dough, yeast dough, or even unleavened dough. In this sweet variation, quartered figs and whole raspberries take center stage. These fruits beautifully layer on a buttery dough topped with frangipane before receiving a generous sprinkle of sugar and some freshly chopped thyme. A drizzle of honey and some orange zest are added just before baking. After cooling, a dollop of crème fraîche completes this delectable creation.
Recipe: Fig And Raspberry Galette
8. Fig And Caramel Mini Cheesecakes
With its tendency to deflate, crack, and dry out, cheesecake can be a tricky feat. Luckily, this mini version is a breeze, clocking in at just 30 minutes of total baking time — no water bath required. The crust? A delightful mix of graham cracker crumbs, butter, and sugar. The filling? A creamy blend of cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, vanilla, and eggs. Elevate your tiny treats with homemade caramel infused with store-bought fig sauce, heavy cream, and brandy. Top it off with fresh halved figs and chopped pistachios for a picture-perfect finish.
Recipe: Fig And Caramel Mini Cheesecakes
9. Cast Iron Fig Cornbread
Elevate your go-to cornbread recipe with this delightful fig-infused version. It starts with the basics: cornmeal, flour, baking soda, baking powder, sugar, and salt. From there, the wet ingredients — eggs and buttermilk — come in to create the dough. Once ready, the dough gets poured into a buttered cast iron pan and receives a smattering of halved figs. After baking for 40 to 45 minutes, the still-warm cornbread gets a glaze of butter, honey, and a hint of lemon juice for a sweet and tangy finish.
Recipe: Cast Iron Fig Cornbread
10. Salami And Fig Flatbread
Embrace the flavors of fall with this irresistible flatbread that marries savory salami, creamy goat cheese, and sweet figs. Cover the dough with a generous layer of sliced salami followed by another layer of sliced figs. Next, add balsamic-drizzled roasted onions for extra sweetness and tartness. Crumble goat cheese on top before baking. Once out of the oven, enhance it with fresh figs, a handful of arugula, and a final squeeze of balsamic reduction for an impressive finish.
Recipe: Salami And Fig Flatbread
11. Fig-Saba Jam
Allow us to introduce saba — an Italian syrup crafted from grape must. It's an ingredient you might not have encountered before, but you'll definitely appreciate it in this fig-saba jam recipe. Saba's intricate blend of sweetness and subtle smokiness perfectly complements the natural sweetness of figs. Toasted fenugreek seeds (think clover with a hint of maple syrup) and freshly ground black pepper add even more depth. The edible symphony continues with a touch of orange zest and juice for acidity. Spread it on fresh bread or croissants, or can it for a year-lasting flavor stash.
Recipe: Fig-Saba Jam
12. Blue Cheese-Stuffed Burgers With Fig and Pear
Burgers are delicious year-round, but these blue cheese-stuffed delights truly shine in the fall. That's because they incorporate fig jam and roasted pears, two fruity ingredients perfect for a chillier season. Beyond spicing up your burger routine, these toppings play a dual role — offsetting the salty richness of the crumbled blue cheese while enhancing the savory chuck that encases it. The result? An impressive burger with a solid, flavorful base, neatly stacked on a brioche bun. Elevate the feast with sweet potato fries for the ultimate seasonal treat.
13. Chicken And Pear Panini
Chicken and pears might sound like an unusual pair, but they share a delightful connection through a common marinade. This simple blend of olive oil, thyme, salt, pepper, and lemon not only keeps the chicken juicy, but also gives the pears a caramelized touch in the oven. Once perfectly baked, they're crowned with sharp white cheddar cheese, spinach, and fig jam, sandwiched between slices of a crusty Italian loaf, and pressed in a panini maker. Served alongside soup or salad, this savory-sweet sandwich springs to life with a burst of flavors.
Recipe: Chicken And Pear Panini
14. Sticky Figgy Pudding And Walnut Toffee Sauce
From the world of British cuisine, we invite you to give this traditional dessert a try. First and foremost, let's clarify that this isn't your typical American pudding; it leans more towards a cake. The base is a blend of classic cake ingredients combined with a rich fig and date puree infused with vanilla and espresso. Once baked, the cake is generously bathed in a warm toffee sauce and enhanced with toasted chopped walnuts. Elevate the experience by serving it with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
15. Spiced Panforte Di Siena
In Italian, "panforte" translates to "strong bread" — a nod to the texture of this chewy cake. The dense goodness comes from a mix of ingredients: nuts (almonds and blanched hazelnuts), dried fruit (figs and candied orange slices), and a blend of spices (including cinnamon, allspice, and ginger). The batter, loaded with nuts and fruit, gets a delightful coating of honey and sugar-infused chocolate sauce before being mixed and baked. A finishing touch of powdered sugar and a few candied oranges add a touch of elegance. Whether enjoyed with morning coffee or alongside an evening digestif, panforte promises a delightful treat.
Recipe: Spiced Panforte Di Siena