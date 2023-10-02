Spiced Panforte Di Siena Recipe

Panforte di Siena is a traditional Italian dessert that is a dense, chewy cake that is traditionally served for breakfast. Its name translated into English is "strong bread." Despite its slightly intimidating name, this cake is a delicious dessert or snack option that works especially well during the holidays. And thanks to this recipe from recipe developer Jessica Case, you can taste a little slice of Siena in your own kitchen.

"I love all the flavors coming from the dried fruits and nuts," Cae says. "It's intense in a lovely way. And I love the crunchy texture from the nuts."

This recipe is also somewhat customizable. You can make it gluten-free by substituting the all-purpose flour with gluten-free flour. You can also tweak the taste of the cake by using any combination of dried fruit, nuts, or spices — just make sure to follow the measurements in this recipe to keep the proportions of nuts and dried fruit consistent.