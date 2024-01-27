Transform Sloppy Joes With The Help Of Roasted Peppers

The nostalgic sloppy joes from many of our childhoods were delicious in their simplest form, even when the sandwiches were made with canned sauce or packets of pre-made seasonings. Depending on your level of home cooking ingenuity back then, the loose-meat sandwiches might have included freshly chopped onion and green bell peppers. Those aromatics infuse the meaty base with more flavor, but you can swap the sautéed green bell pepper with roasted red peppers for a sweet and smoky upgrade.

This ingredient swap can work with any version of sloppy joes, so you don't have to ditch your family's recipe for this technique. You can also try our recipe for Philly cheesesteak sloppy joe sliders from Tasting Table recipe developer Leah Maroney, which incorporates a large roasted red pepper with onions in the beef mixture.

To make it simple, buy a jar of roasted red peppers from the grocery store. Alternatively, roast a pepper on the stovetop or in the oven then remove the charred skin, membranes, and seeds before adding to the sloppy joe mixture. Either of these options will upgrade the beefy sandwiches, but homemade roasted red peppers might have more of an intense sweetness and smokiness because the pepper is fresher — plus it will have lower sodium levels because they weren't sitting in brine.