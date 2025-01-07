One Of Julia Child's First Recipes Was A Shark Repellent For The CIA

Julia Child is internationally renowned for her brilliant recipes, over-the-top personality, and oh-so-famous voice. While she refused to use the word "gourmet" when it came to her culinary creations, one of her first recipes was far from delicious — shark repellent. In 1942, Child (then Julia McWilliams) volunteered for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), an agency created during World War II to collect intelligence for the American military that served as the predecessor of the CIA. She quickly moved up the ranks and was eventually tasked to create a powerful shark repellent, as sharks had detonated several undersea explosives and attacked some 20 American soldiers.

One of Child's most important kitchen tips is to never be afraid of making mistakes when cooking. She proved this philosophy while devising her shark repellent, experimenting with over 100 different substances. Child tested everything from common poisons to rotten shark meat and naturally occurring acids, and after a full year, she eventually settled on copper acetate dyed black, which, when placed in water, smelled like a dead shark. The mixture was then assembled into a small "cake" shape and placed in a metal box lined with mesh screens. These boxes were small enough to be attached to a soldier's arm, leg, belt, or life jacket, repelling sharks for up to six or seven hours. Despite being around 60% effective, the repellent provided soldiers some much-needed peace of mind during marine operations, improving morale during a time of mass media coverage around shark attacks.

