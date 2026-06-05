Every Major Fast Food Pizza Chain, Ranked Worst To Best
Pizza is like art or fine wine. Seriously, hear us out. Its quality varies so greatly, with different styles, influences, and ingredients that it's nearly impossible for two people to produce the same pie. And when it comes to taste, flavor is relatively subjective. Midwesterners will fight tooth and nail that Detroit pizza is the only acceptable style, while New Yorkers will only comply with a foldable thin-crust mega slice. Yes, Italians might have the biggest pull for authenticity, but at the end of the day, it's really up to the eater which style they prefer. That's why, when ranking every major fast food pizza chain, worst to best, we've chosen a very specific methodology: The focus is on flavor, quality, convenience, and consistency rather than style or personal preference. We've looked into mass appeal via Yelp, along with a consensus from forums like Reddit. As pizza lovers ourselves, we've also added input and descriptions based on personal experience.
We can all agree that fast food pizza fills a need that delicately balances flavor and convenience, along with a splash of value. The focus of this ranking is entirely on fast food pizza, taking fast casual chains out of the running, like California Pizza Kitchen and Blaze. These fast food pizza chains have established reputations, gone through changes, and remained in business for a reason. However, since taste is so subjective, you'll have to read the descriptions and rank these fast food pizzas yourself — that next time you have a hankering for a pizza pie, you'll know just where to order from.
7. Sbarro
Found in food courts across the United States, Sbarro might be considered "mall pizza," but it is also available in airports and is even offered via delivery at some locations. You can order a huge slice of grab-and-go pizza — or two — along with other classic Italian-American fast food options. If you're feeling hungry or ordering with a crew, you can pick up a whole pizza of your choosing, made to order. The pizza is made with a thin, New York-style crust and hand-stretched dough. There are plenty of options to choose from.
Although some folks might crave a Sbarro slice, and Michael Scott of "The Office" comically calls it his "favorite New York pizza joint," it comes in last in our ranking for several reasons. The first is the lack of flavor. Although it may look fairly authentic, it's not as rich in tomato umami and fresh mozzarella as some of the other available fast food options. Many people don't like Sbarro pizza because it markets itself as fresh and authentic, which leads customers to believe they're in for a more gourmet experience — in reality, Sbarro is fast food. Perhaps that's why the chain barely survived bankruptcy twice. It has a low Yelp rating, but has a few loyal fans on Reddit, ready to defend its honor. It's important to note that while it's not everyone's favorite, Sbarro slices are not all bad for "mall pizza."
6. Hungry Howie's
Hungry Howie's may not be as recognizable as some of the more popular fast food pizza chains like Domino's or Sbarro. With locations in only 19 states, you may not have stumbled upon one of their 500 or so storefronts. However, it offers a variety of menu options, including eight crust flavors and even a gluten-free pizza crust option for those avoiding gluten. However, options don't always mean top quality. One person on Yelp notes, "Pizza is always good. Not great but it's cheap and fast." And isn't that really what we are looking for from our fast food?
On Yelp, Hungry Howie's is praised over and over again for its value, along with ongoing promotions that go a long way. The standard crust is fairly soft and fluffy, with endless options to customize, which is what helps Hungry Howie's stand out from the rest. It's greasy, hearty, bready, and hits the spot. It does hold that fast food pizza flavor and look, and cannot necessarily be described as authentic or fresh. If there is a store located near you, it's a great way to satisfy your fast food pizza craving without breaking the bank. However, you may not find it to be crave-able, memorable, or mouthwatering, which is why it comes in just over Sbarro's at the bottom of our list.
5. Little Caesars
If you're looking for a great deal above all else, then Little Caesars will meet your needs. The base price is reasonable, with its bundles, rewards, and discount codes offering even more room for savings. You can order pizza or check out its Hot-N-Ready counter, where you choose pre-made pizza by the slice sitting under warmers. You can even leave with a full pizza without waiting around, if you stick to ready-made options. For customization, order ahead or wait while employees prepare your pie. This is perhaps the largest appeal for Little Caesars. It's quick, convenient, and ready to eat.
It tastes like your standard fast food pizza, with a relatively fluffy crust and a lack of bold flavor. The Hot-N-Ready option features pies that have been sitting around, which leads to a lack of freshness in the name of convenience, landing it in the bottom half of this list. That being said, it holds up pretty well, and sometimes you can catch a fresh pie coming out of the oven. Little Caesars did test out a gluten-free pizza, but it unfortunately didn't stick. Like most fast food pizza, Little Caesars' Yelp rating is nothing to write home about, with customers noting that while it's a good deal, customer service and quality are often lacking.
4. Papa John's
While most fast food pizzas taste shockingly similar, Papa John's stands out in the sauce department. It features a sweeter tomato sauce, creating a contrast with the salty cheese and crust. For some, this is the jackpot of pizza flavors, while others find it off-putting. Papa John's is not necessarily known for having quality pizza, but in the world of fast options, it fills the need. Folks on Reddit noted a sharp decline over the past few years, with some mentioning they've noticed a decline in quality. "Service is fine. Pizza itself has gone downhill the last several years," says one Redditor. Some mention that it tastes like cardboard or that the sweet sauce is unpalatable. Overall, it has fairly negative Yelp reviews that hover right around other fast food pizza chains' ratings. One of our Tasting Table team members ranked Papa John's pepperoni pizza the worst from popular chains.
While many major fast food pizza chains earn points for nostalgia or bring crave-worthy junk food, Papa John's doesn't seem to hold that appeal, but it isn't fighting for last place when it comes to flavor. Hey, at least the sweet sauce is flavorful, and it has its own fan base. One major bonus for Papa John's is that, time and time again, folks on Reddit note the garlic dipping sauce. It's so popular that you can find copycat recipes for Papa John's garlic dipping sauce. Anything tastes good with a dipping sauce, so if you're ordering from Papa John's, be sure to grab some dipping sauce for your pizza crust, or just drizzle it over the pie for extra flavoring. Perhaps 2026 will bring a Papa John's comeback, at least we hope.
3. Pizza Hut
If you were a kid in the '90s, you likely attended a few birthday parties at "The Hut" during your youth. Those red-roofed restaurants were the place to be, but they fizzled pretty abruptly in the early 2000s, and tanked again at the same time that Domino's took over the pizza scene. However, Pizza Hut is still open for take-out, and is currently revamping the interior to reflect the nostalgic '90s vibe we grew up with in some locations. All of that aside, the pizza itself may not have made the very top of this list, but it makes for great comfort food, which is why it holds a proud position in third.
Pizza Hut is known for two unique original styles: the stuffed-crust pizza and the pan pizza. The crust is famously stuffed with ooey-gooey cheese, while the pan pizza produces desirable crispy, caramelized edges. The pizza has a nice flavor, but it doesn't earn a top spot on our list because it's not particularly authentic or fresh-tasting. The cheese is heavy, the dough fluffy, and the sauce tangy, so if that's your style, you're in the right place. The Tavern crust was deemed one of the best Pizza Hut menu items, with a thinner, crispier Chicago-style crust.
Overall, Pizza Hut makes a satisfying, quick, and easy option for takeout pizza, although Yelp ratings remain low across locations. Folks note that it was good at one point, while others still deem it their go-to pizza place. "My favorite place for pizza and side dishes," one Yelp review says. "The food is great and they're quick with delivery." Unfortunately, Pizza Hut sales have gone downhill, so hopefully the '90s revamp will help.
2. Domino's Pizza
Everyone has likely had Domino's Pizza at least once in their life. It's accessible, popular, and everywhere, even outside of the United States. In fact, Domino's is the largest and best-selling American pizza chain. Domino's pizza is fluffier than your average pie, with a salty, garlicky crust. Furthermore, it has different crust styles to choose from, including Pan Pizza and Parmesan Stuffed Crust. Domino's has a history of trying to convince customers that its pizza tastes good, after consistent criticism. There has even been some skepticism about the quality of Domino's ingredients, specifically the chicken. It continues to have relatively low Yelp ratings, even after a flavor revamp in 2009, which established the now-famous garlic-seasoned crust. Yet, time and time again, folks order from Domino's, so let's dive into why it is so popular.
A huge appeal is that you can order Domino's pizza easily online or through the app. The experience is so streamlined and simple that you can even track your delivery vehicle. This creates appeal and takes the anticipation out of the delivery experience. Domino's creates "overall delicious pizzas," as one Yelper puts it, but the major appeal here is convenience and accessibility. At the end of the day, Domino's gets the job done and is popular, landing it in second place.
1. Jet's Pizza
While most fast food pizza restaurants are targeted for their convenience, affordability, and crave-ability rather than quality or elevated flavor, Jet's Pizza does a decent job at striking a pleasing balance. In fact, it stands out quite a bit from the rest, offering a pie that doesn't taste like your classic fast food pizza. With consistently the highest Yelp ratings of fast food pizza chains and endless positive reviews on Reddit, Jet's Pizza is by far the best option for a fast food experience with quality pizza. There's no convenience or value factor keeping it afloat, just solid pizza with real flavor. One Reddit user explains, "I would consider it top-tier fast food pizza and honestly have a hard time thinking of a better one," while another notes, "Probably better than any other major chain around."
The Detroit-style deep dish is the crust that put them on the map, but there are other classic crust options available, including cauliflower and gluten-free. One of the notable distinguishing factors is the unique selection of flavor combinations. With options like BLT, Aloha BBQ Chicken, and the banana pepper-heavy Eugene Supreme, customers can safely step outside the box to explore something new and exciting. All of these reasons are why Jet's comes in first place, but you'll just have to try it for yourself.
Methodology
When ranking fast food pizza chains, I took a few aspects into consideration. The biggest influence in the ranking is flavor and quality of the pizza. This is based on an online consensus from platforms like Reddit, as well as crowd-sourced reviews from websites like Yelp. I also added descriptions from personal experience, without contributing my unique preferences. Convenience and consistency are two other factors considered in the ranking system, as fast food customers rely heavily on both. Quotes and reviews are pulled from crowd-sourced websites as well. Fast food pizza is of a different quality from what you might find at a high-end restaurant, so the descriptions and rankings are all relative to the fast food style.