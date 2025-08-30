This Popular Pizza Chain's Chicken May Not Be 100% Authentic

The ingredients in a pizza are usually self-explanatory. While any pizza place might have a secret recipe for the sauce or a special way they make its crust, it's the toppings that are easiest to figure out. If you want onion on a pizza, they put onion on it. That's the whole ingredient. If you want bacon, they put bacon on it. And if you want chicken, you'd expect to get pieces of chicken. But that's not entirely true. When you order chicken on your Domino's pizza, it is not 100% pure chicken. It's not the same as chopping up a chicken breast and adding it to your homemade pizza.

In its list of ingredients, Domino's has two types of chicken toppings: Grilled chicken and barbecued chicken with sauce. For grilled chicken, the ingredients include chicken, seasonings, and modified food starch. Made from tapioca, corn, rice, potato, and other sources, food starch is often added to processed chicken to maintain texture.

You may have noticed that the chicken you cook at home becomes tender and falls apart over time, which is how pulled or shredded chicken is made. But fast food chicken has a consistency unlike any chicken you can make yourself. It's almost gelatinous. This texture is due to the starches, which give it a boost so it holds up during packaging, shipping, and preparation.